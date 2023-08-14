The benefits of this build are pretty clear: less clutter in the kitchen, more space on the countertops for food prep, and expensive kitchen devices safely stored while being easily accessible.



“Keep the work surface free! Ingenious idea,” a comment reads. Another follower adds, “I need 10 of those.”



There are other variants of the garage, too. In the example below, the homeowner’s appliance garage opens upwards and has a horizontal door instead of two vertical ones. It could also store larger items such as a microwave.