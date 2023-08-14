Newsletters
Ashley’s Labor Day Sale Is Already Here — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Now that we’re in the final stretch of summer, you’re likely winding down from vacation mode and settling back into your regular routine. You’re also settling back into your personal space. As fun as it is to experience new places, nothing beats coming home and feeling fully comfortable among your own things. Either that, or you walk through the door and realize your place needs a major refresh. It’s a good thing, then, that Labor Day deals are cropping up everywhere, including Ashley. The legacy home retailer decided to greet the holiday a bit early with huge discounts on furniture for the whole home, including beds, living room seating, dining tables, and more. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on a truly stunning, well-built piece that’ll make your apartment feel brand new. To help you get started, we rounded up 10 of our favorite finds below. Just keep reading to see what caught our eye!

Discota Sofa
Ashley
$649.99
was $728.98

Ashley is the place to go for homey, traditional pieces, and the Discota sofa is a perfect example. It invites you to sit back for hours with its buoyant foam-filled cushions, soft neutral upholstery, and cozy accent pillows (yes, they're included!). We also love the sofa's rolled arms and sturdy platform foundation, which helps prevent sagging in the long run.

Blythe 2-Drawer Nightstand
Ashley
$176.99
was $220.99

Looking for both a prime storage piece and a statement maker for the bedroom? Look no further than the Blythe nightstand, which stuns with its two-tone design and gold accents. It sports two easy-glide drawers and features considerable space underneath its body, all of which will help declutter your personal space in no time. Now that the nightstand is nearly $50 off, it's the perfect time to stock up on a matching set.

Cortwell Storage Bench
Ashley
$169.99
was $219.99

If you have square footage to spare near your entryway, we can't recommend a storage bench enough. This tufted number not only gives you a convenient place to sit while pulling off your shoes after a long day, but it also features a hidden storage compartment underneath its cushy seat. Simply lift the seat, and store linens, umbrellas, and other items inside. Your foyer will be tidy in minutes!

Hammis Drop-Leaf Extendable Dining Table
Ashley
$142.99
was $199.99

There are many stylish dining sets included in this sale, but for small-space dwellers, we found this drop-leaf round table. You can keep it closed when it's just you and one other person, but the leaves create extra space on the sides should you need it. And because the table is simple in both silhouette and finish, it'll look right at home amid your other furnishings.

Aspen Vertical Tufted Platform Bed, Queen
Ashley
$656.99
was $841.99

Despite how gorgeous the Aspen bed frame is, it's still plenty practical thanks to its tall legs and ample underbed storage space. Still, we'd by lying if we said we weren't immediately taken with its vertically tufted headboard and sleigh-style silhouette. What's more, the bed comes in 10 beautiful upholstery colors, including a blush pink, teal blue, and this mesmerizing olive green.

Skyler Industrial C Side Table
Ashley
$90.99
was $126.99

We can always appreciate the versatility of a good side table. This marble-top piece is great if you're working from the couch. Instead of having to hunch over a low coffee table to type on your laptop, you can instead pull the sturdy metal frame up to your seat and click comfortably. And depending on the height of your bed, the table could also serve as a makeshift TV tray, though it'll definitely serve as a chicer version than your average dinner stand.

Barchoni Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Ashley
$180.00
was $240.00

Another tufted pick, the Barchoni dining chair will add a touch of glam to your dining setup without compromising comfort and function. To be clear, you can snag a set of two for $90 each, or $30 off per chair. Each chair boasts luxe gray velvet upholstery, foam seat cushions, and sloped backrests, so you and your guests can recline as you dine. Silver tapered legs finish off the look, which is nothing short of opulent.

Calverson 30" Chest of Drawers
Ashley
$199.99
was $339.99

There are a lot of dressers out there that look bland and dowdy, but the Calverson is certainly not one of them. It's still simple and easy to style thanks to a modular frame and brown wooden finish, but the chest of drawers manages to also look modern with its clean lines and burnished gold drawer pulls. And despite its relatively narrow build, the Calverson can hold an impressive amount inside its five roomy drawers.

Discota Oversized Chair
Ashley
$549.99
was $612.98

The Discota sofa also comes in chair form, or perhaps this model is better described as a chair-and-a-half. Indeed, it's pretty oversized and thus perfect for your favorite reading corner. Curved lines allow you to stretch out without coming up against harsh angles, while high-resiliency foam cushions offer lots of support. Even if you're dealing with a tight space, you'll want to make room for this pick.

Abbianna Coffee Table
Ashley
$499.99
was $549.99

Part coffee table and part art piece, the Abbianna model is the perfect hybrid between functional minimalism and geometric decor. An X-shaped base provides sturdiness and stability, while a smooth square top serves as a solid backdrop for decor, streaming accessories, and other living room essentials. Although assembly is required, it shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes to build your sophisticated new coffee table.

