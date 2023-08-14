Ashley’s Labor Day Sale Is Already Here — Shop Our Top Picks

Now that we’re in the final stretch of summer, you’re likely winding down from vacation mode and settling back into your regular routine. You’re also settling back into your personal space. As fun as it is to experience new places, nothing beats coming home and feeling fully comfortable among your own things. Either that, or you walk through the door and realize your place needs a major refresh. It’s a good thing, then, that Labor Day deals are cropping up everywhere, including Ashley. The legacy home retailer decided to greet the holiday a bit early with huge discounts on furniture for the whole home, including beds, living room seating, dining tables, and more. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on a truly stunning, well-built piece that’ll make your apartment feel brand new. To help you get started, we rounded up 10 of our favorite finds below. Just keep reading to see what caught our eye!