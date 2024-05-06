Newsletters

Ashley’s Memorial Day Sale Is Already Here with Deals Starting at Just $45

Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
Philadelphia residence with white walls, lots of wood details: living room with tan leather sofa with sherpa seat, red and white throw, shag cream and black rug, clear acrylic coffee table, lots of plants
Credit: Carina Romano

If you’re like me, you probably thought that Memorial Day sales were still a few weeks away, but it seems that we were both mistaken. Even though the holiday isn’t until May 27, Ashley is kicking things off way early by marking prices down by up to 50%. Everything from sofas to outdoor furniture is included in their massive Memorial Day sale, so you can tackle any (or every) room in your space before summer officially begins.

Aside from Black Friday and end-of-year sales, Memorial Day is the most opportune time to save on furniture. If you want to spruce things up with a small side table to completely revamp your living room with a new sofa, this is the best chance you’ll have for months. I’ve gone through hundreds of deals and picked some of the best that Ashley has to offer, starting at just $45. Check them out below!

It’s hard to believe that this luxe, vintage-inspired sofa is going for only $205, which is why you should jump on this deal ASAP. The brown leather will instantly warm up your space, giving it a cozy, lived-in feel.

You won’t just get one table for the bargain price of $45 — you’ll score two! These simple side tables are the perfect neutral accent piece for your living room or bedroom, with rustic and industrial detailing that keeps them feeling on-trend.

“It’s the only cool vintage-looking set out there with bar legs,” a shopper said of this durable patio set in their five-star review, adding that it’s better for grass or gravel because it won’t sink. The two cozy boho-style chairs are paired with a small side table, so you’ll have everything you need for your small patio.

The Stairatt sofa is yet another pick that looks way more expensive than it is. The classic design boasts cushions that you can sink right into, plus two accent pillows (so you won’t have to worry about finding the perfect ones separately!).

If your living area is a bit cramped, a C-shaped table is the perfect alternative to a coffee table — since it slides under the couch, it’ll take up virtually no space. The modern design and convenient second shelf of this one elevate it above others on the market.

Speaking of small-space-friendly finds, this slim accent chair will give you the necessary extra seating you need without hogging too much room. The upholstery touts a sophisticated sheen and, combined with metal legs and sultry arm cutouts, it gives a modern and glam vibe to your space.

This TV stand is simple enough to pair with any style, but retro lovers will especially appreciate its walnut finish and mid-century modern-inspired slatted doors. It also provides a ton of extra storage — the doors will conceal clutter, while the open shelves will keep your favorite decor on display.

At only 18 inches in diameter, this piece can fit into small bedrooms as a nightstand or into tight living rooms as a side table. The light-colored wood and rattan detailing on the drawer will make a big statement, despite its compact size.

This ultracool bed frame will completely revamp the vibe of your retreat, with its dramatic headboard’s wingback shape and vertical tufting. The wood legs give it a more relaxed feel, while also keeping it elevated for storage underneath.

A cabinet like this one is a great way to make the most of any extra space you have in your home by turning it into storage. Whether this find serves as a buffet bar or an entryway cabinet, it's a stylish way to keep items out of sight.

