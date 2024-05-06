Ashley’s Memorial Day Sale Is Already Here with Deals Starting at Just $45
If you’re like me, you probably thought that Memorial Day sales were still a few weeks away, but it seems that we were both mistaken. Even though the holiday isn’t until May 27, Ashley is kicking things off way early by marking prices down by up to 50%. Everything from sofas to outdoor furniture is included in their massive Memorial Day sale, so you can tackle any (or every) room in your space before summer officially begins.
Aside from Black Friday and end-of-year sales, Memorial Day is the most opportune time to save on furniture. If you want to spruce things up with a small side table to completely revamp your living room with a new sofa, this is the best chance you’ll have for months. I’ve gone through hundreds of deals and picked some of the best that Ashley has to offer, starting at just $45. Check them out below!