Ashley Tisdale Has a Brilliant Way to Make an AC Unit Blend In
Ashley Tisdale is chipping away at the interior design of her new California home and she’s currently working on a nook in what appears to be her dining area. This nook just so happens to be where a ductless air conditioning unit is installed, and Tisdale came up with a brilliant solution for hiding the bulky unit in plain sight.
In a recent Instagram post, Tisdale posted a photo of a built-in bookcase she installed to house the AC unit and draw attention away from it. The bookcase doesn’t look like it’s quite finished yet (some trim still needs to be added to the right side and around the mini split unit) which could mean even more disguising could take place before the bookcase is done.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“A+ mini split placement,” one person commented on Tisdale’s post.
There are a few different ways you can hide or draw attention away from these split units. Textiles or curtains can be installed in front of the unit without restricting airflow, as can hanging plants. But no matter which option you choose, you have to make sure you’re leaving enough space above the unit for proper airflow, otherwise, the unit won’t work as efficiently as it could.
Tisdale may be installing some sort of breathable fabric screen in front of the unit to completely tuck it away, or she may decide to leave it as is and pull the eye away from it by filling the bookcase with trinkets. We’ll have to wait and see which avenue she goes down, but so far, the bookcase makes the unit less of a focal point.