Drunk with newfound power and armed with plenty of shallow stereotypes about masculinity, Ken heads back to Barbieland and attempts to turn it into “Kendom.” When Barbie returns home, she’s shocked to discover that the Kens have taken over the Dreamhouses and turned them into what Gosling’s Ken describes as a “mojo dojo casa house.” Whereas the Dreamhouses were styled to mid-century modern pastel perfection, the mojo dojo casa houses are filled with all the stereotypically “bro-y” things you’d find in a frat house or your friend’s boyfriend’s apartment at which she refuses to spend the night. Think horse and cowboy paraphernalia, mini fridges, huge recliners, et cetera.