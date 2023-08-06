“Barbie” Fans Are Sharing the “Mojo Dojo Casa Houses” in Their Own Lives
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Barbie movie.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably already well aware that Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie has officially arrived in theaters. Featuring life-sized Barbie Dreamhouses inspired by Palm Springs mid-century modernism and all things pink, design lovers knew there was a lot to enjoy about the film based on the promotional material alone.
However, the makeover that these Dreamhouses eventually undergo is markedly more surprising. Spoilers ahead: When Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) journey to the real world, a perpetually cast-aside Ken is thrilled to discover that, unlike the women-dominated Barbieland, the real world is largely run by men, thanks to the patriarchy.
Drunk with newfound power and armed with plenty of shallow stereotypes about masculinity, Ken heads back to Barbieland and attempts to turn it into “Kendom.” When Barbie returns home, she’s shocked to discover that the Kens have taken over the Dreamhouses and turned them into what Gosling’s Ken describes as a “mojo dojo casa house.” Whereas the Dreamhouses were styled to mid-century modern pastel perfection, the mojo dojo casa houses are filled with all the stereotypically “bro-y” things you’d find in a frat house or your friend’s boyfriend’s apartment at which she refuses to spend the night. Think horse and cowboy paraphernalia, mini fridges, huge recliners, et cetera.
“We had to keep going back to Greta and saying, ‘Really? Really ugly?” production designer Sarah Greenwood told the New York Times while speaking about designing the Kens’ homes. “But there’s a purity to the ugliness as well because it’s a limited palette.”
Naturally, plenty of moviegoers began reminiscing about the mojo dojo casa houses they’ve encountered in their own lives, prompting a TikTok trend all about that very topic.
Some TikTokers joked that although their home decor style was closer to Dreamhouse, their partners had designated “mojo dojo casa” areas of the house, from corners to closets. Other users were forced to confront how much their own interior decorating style mirrored the Kens’.
Of course, these jokes are all in good fun and good decor taste has no gender. But if readers take one thing away from the Barbie movie, it’s this: Unless you’re in a dorm, stay away from those mini fridges. They really can’t hold much more than a six-pack.