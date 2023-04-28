Newsletters
Living
books
News
Shopping

7 Books on Beating Distraction for When You Need to Get Things Done

nextbigideaclub
nextbigideaclub
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Woman freelancer sitting on armchair and putting your feet on windowsill with plants, remote works on laptop computer at sunny home office, cat nearby wants attention and to be stroked. Top view.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Dima Berlin/Getty Images

In all of human history, never has it been harder to stay focused than right now. Always within reach are smartphones, a bustling universe of memes and notifications and “hot takes” that were designed to capture attention — and keep it for as long as possible.

So how can you resist that ever-present siren song of distraction, then buckle up and get things done? These seven excellent books below will show you the way. (But while you read, maybe put your phone on Silent Mode.)

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

Listen to audio summaries of all 7 books on the Next Big Idea App.

1 / 7
The Wandering Mind: What Medieval Monks Tell Us About Distraction
Amazon
$24.21

A revelatory account of how Christian monks identified distraction as a fundamental challenge ― and how their efforts to defeat it can inform ours, more than a millennium later.

Buy Now
2 / 7
How to Calm Your Mind: Finding Presence and Productivity in Anxious Times
Amazon
$27.49

The pursuit of calm ultimately leads us to become more engaged, focused, and deliberate — while making us more productive and satisfied with our lives. In an anxious world, investing in calm can be considered the best productivity strategy around.

Buy Now
3 / 7
The Perfectionist's Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power
Amazon
$22.49

Which of the five types of perfectionist are you: classic, intense, Parisian, messy, or procrastinator? As you identify your unique perfectionist profile, you’ll learn how to manage each form of perfectionism to work for you, not against you.

Buy Now
4 / 7
Tranquility by Tuesday: 9 Ways to Calm the Chaos and Make Time for What Matters
Amazon
$21.99

For anyone who’s sick of letting to-do lists dictate their time, the bestselling author of What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast shares nine strategies for reclaiming your hours.

Buy Now
5 / 7
Intrinsic Motivation: Learn to Love Your Work and Succeed as Never Before
Amazon
$24.49

Intrinsic motivation ― doing a thing for its inherent satisfaction rather than external rewards ― is the key to success and satisfaction in any endeavor. A legendary performance coach shares his simple, proven, and fun methods for cultivating and keeping it.

Buy Now
6 / 7
Buy Back Your Time: Get Unstuck, Reclaim Your Freedom, and Build Your Empire
Amazon
$23.66

Buy Back Your Time is the definitive guide for entrepreneurs at every level on how to succeed in business while enjoying more freedom than you ever imagined.

Buy Now
7 / 7
I Didn't Do the Thing Today: Letting Go of Productivity Guilt
Amazon
$17.79

An inspiring call to take productivity off its pedestal — by dismantling our comparison to others, aspirational routines, and the unrealistic notions of what can be done in a day, we can finally embrace the joyful messiness and unpredictability of life.

Buy Now

This article originally appeared in Next Big Idea Club magazine and is reprinted with permission.

 

How-To Toolkits