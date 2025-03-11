“We doubled its size by converting the garage storage closet/workshop into a new footprint that gave us enough space to combine the mudroom with the laundry room,” Bellizaire says. The mosaic wall tile “made the utilitarian room low maintenance and also served as the driver for the soft lavender color of the cabinets,” she says.



Bellizaire’s biggest takeaway is always to take your time when taking on any type of reno. “Don’t rush the process — the best designs come from thoughtful planning and layering over time,” she says. Additionally, the designer encourages others to go bold with their design choices, from materials to colors. “Even in smaller spaces, a little risk can pay off in a big way,” she reflects.