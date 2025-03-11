A Designer Transforms an Early Aughts Blah Beige House into a Fresh Family Oasis
When designer Arianne Bellizaire, the founder of Arianne Bellizaire Interiors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, purchased her home, she knew she’d be making a few key updates to better reflect her taste and her family’s lifestyle. Specifically, she wanted to tackle the kitchen, living room, and laundry room, though she didn’t kick off any renovations until after she had lived in her space for six months. “Taking the time to carefully plan before diving in helped me ensure that each space addressed our needs and complemented the overall flow of the home,” Bellizaire says.
By that time, Bellizaire had zeroed in on a clear design vision. “My main goal was to create spaces that felt timeless yet modern, balancing functionality with a warm, inviting aesthetic,” she says.
She prioritized clean lines, classic materials, and a rich, warm color palette of wood, pink, black, light purple, cream, and gray. “The biggest challenge was ensuring that each space flowed seamlessly into the next, creating a cohesive look throughout the home,” she says. “We transformed an outdated, 25-year-old house into a bright, fresh, forward-leaning oasis for our family.”
In the kitchen, Bellizaire wanted to create an open, organized space that would make cooking and entertaining a breeze. Out went the old, dark wood cabinetry and in came custom-built options; the designer opted for a mix of natural white oak and black finishes for a fun but still sophisticated, two-toned look.
A large, long island was constructed to not only separate the kitchen from the living space visually but also for ample storage and prep space. Placing a double sink there — and orienting the island toward the living room — means whoever is on cooking duty can interact with the rest of the family and any guests while entertaining.
She installed quartz countertops and a quartz seamless backsplash for a beautiful continuous look “that ties the whole room together.” The appliances got an upgrade, too, including a professional-grade range, which she says “became the centerpiece of the kitchen.”
Next on her hit list? Creating a welcoming living room. “I leaned into a cozy, layered look with a mix of textures and statement pieces that encourage conversation and relaxation,” she says. What was previously a simple space turned into an ultrasophisticated hangout spot with the addition of custom millwork around the television for storage and a reimagined moody black fireplace surround.
Pink accent chairs and pillows add a playful, cheerful touch to the space, which is adjacent and open to the dining nook off the kitchen.
While the laundry room is primarily a functional space, Bellazire says it still “needed to feel like an extension of the home rather than an afterthought — bright, organized, and stylish.” She worked skillfully to make the most of the space, installing floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and a stackable washer/dryer.
“We doubled its size by converting the garage storage closet/workshop into a new footprint that gave us enough space to combine the mudroom with the laundry room,” Bellizaire says. The mosaic wall tile “made the utilitarian room low maintenance and also served as the driver for the soft lavender color of the cabinets,” she says.
Bellizaire’s biggest takeaway is always to take your time when taking on any type of reno. “Don’t rush the process — the best designs come from thoughtful planning and layering over time,” she says. Additionally, the designer encourages others to go bold with their design choices, from materials to colors. “Even in smaller spaces, a little risk can pay off in a big way,” she reflects.