The One Thing Safety Experts Always Do in Their Kitchen Before Leaving for Vacation (And Now I Do, Too!)

Luckily, Klosterman shared some preventative tips for preventing water damage while out of town. “You can take measures to identify water leaks with plumbing maintenance, regular gutter and downspout cleaning, and water leak detection devices,” she says. She suggests inspecting your plumbing system for “leaks or weaknesses” and outlines the following: “Turn on all plumbing fixtures and turn them off. Your fixture may show signs of a leak if it forms water droplets at the spout or the handle two to three minutes after you shut them off. If water droplets continue to form, it’s likely due to internal damage, which requires cartridge and O-ring replacements.” At this point, you can either look up how to perform the necessary repairs or call in a plumber.