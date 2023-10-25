These Are the Best Books of 2023, According to Barnes & Noble
Whether you’re an occasional reader or a die-hard bookworm, finding your next read can be difficult. If you’re seeking additions to your TBR, Barnes & Noble has you covered.
The bookstore chain recently unveiled its picks for the top books of 2023. Although the Best Books of 2023 page also includes winners within specific genres like horror, fantasy, and romance, the retailer chose 10 books in the general categories of fiction and literary non-fiction.
Winners within these overall category winners feature popular contemporary authors like R.F. Kuang, who is back on the list for her novel Yellowface after previously appearing on Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of 2022 list for her novel Babel.
In no particular order, here are Barnes & Noble’s top 10 fiction books of 2023:
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
- Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
- I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai
- The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
- Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
Likewise, here are Barnes & Noble’s top 10 literary nonfiction books of 2023:
- Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will by Robert M. Sapolsky
- Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
- Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein
- Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal by Bettina L. Love
- Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
- American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal by Neil King Jr.
- Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino’ by Héctor Tobar
- Ordinary Notes by Christina Sharpe
- To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul by Tracy K. Smith
- A Woman I Know: Female Spies, Double Identities, and a New Story of the Kennedy Assassination by Mary Haverstick