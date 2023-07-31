As the past few years have made abundantly clear, working full-time doesn’t equal five days of in-office time anymore. For many employees around the world working from home, there’s no office time required, period. This newfound flexibility has given plenty of workers the opportunity to work from anywhere, freeing up time when it comes to traveling the globe. Over 50 countries now offer some form of digital nomad visas or special remote worker permits, and Forbes found that there are an estimated 35 million digital nomads worldwide. But when it comes to digital nomad visas, which country offers the best package?



To find out, the housing rental marketplace Flatio surveyed over 1,200 digital nomads about their preferences for a new report. Portugal came in first place, with over a quarter (27.1%) of respondents naming the country as their preferred destination. From the surfing hotspot Ericeira to the mountains of Sintra to the bustling cities of Lisbon and Porto, it’s always been a popular tourist destination, so why not give living there a go?