These Are the Best Thrift Stores in NYC, According to an Expert
In search of a good secondhand find in NYC? This TikToker knows a place (or several).
Chelsy Christina, an interior design expert on pre-loved items, has put out a list of New York City’s best thrift stores and vintage boutiques. On her list are shops that are stocked with so many treasures that you’ll be wandering their aisles for hours.
Her first stop is Home Union in Brooklyn, where you can find mid-century modern tables and chairs, space-age light fixtures, and funky rugs. Over in Nolita, she recommends a shop called Abbode, where thrifters can find home decor, plus small quirky items such as embroidered pet portraits, hand-painted candles, and squiggly vases.
Dream Fishing Tackle is unique because it has treasures like the Maurano Laurel Egg Lamp, but also because it has a fishing shop in the back. But hey, you can always find something surprising at a thrift store. Christina also suggests Dobbin St. Vintage Co-op, which offers modern Bohemian products, with many pieces dating back to the ‘60s and ‘70s.
And finally, to complete her list, she visits Coming Soon in New York’s Lower East Side. The shop offers classic decor, as well as contemporary design pieces from various artists.
Christina also posts about the best flea markets from around the world. For NYC, she recommended Brooklyn Flea, which is located beneath the Manhattan Bridge.
For those in the West Coast, here’s her video featuring Artists & Fleas in Venice, LA.
And if you happen to be in Europe, here’s her trip to the best flea market in Nice, France.
Christina loves secondhand items so much that she’s designing her home with only thrifted furniture and decor. You can follow her on TikTok to get updates on her progress, as well as receive more thrift store and flea market recommendations.