Bethenny Frankel Just Showed Off the Ultimate Iced Coffee Hack for Cafe-Quality Cups at Home

Crafting the perfect cup of coffee is an art form, and people certainly have their opinions on which method is best. When it comes to iced coffee, our sister website The Kitchn even put six different ways of making it to the test to see which came out on top. They tried everything from chilling regular drip coffee overnight (which turned out to be their favorite) to the slightly more complicated Japanese Pour Over. They’ve also discovered that the refreshing beverage is perhaps most delicious when you apply a tip from making cocktails to your coffee routine: Shake it up before drinking it.