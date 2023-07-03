Bethenny Frankel Just Showed Off the Ultimate Iced Coffee Hack for Cafe-Quality Cups at Home
Crafting the perfect cup of coffee is an art form, and people certainly have their opinions on which method is best. When it comes to iced coffee, our sister website The Kitchn even put six different ways of making it to the test to see which came out on top. They tried everything from chilling regular drip coffee overnight (which turned out to be their favorite) to the slightly more complicated Japanese Pour Over. They’ve also discovered that the refreshing beverage is perhaps most delicious when you apply a tip from making cocktails to your coffee routine: Shake it up before drinking it.
Shaking your iced coffee has a number of benefits: It makes your coffee more frothy, with a bunch of tiny bubbles, which always makes it more enjoyable to drink. It also mixes in your sweeteners and creamers more thoroughly. And, perhaps most importantly, it chills the coffee quicker. It turns out that former Real Housewives star and Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel is also a fan of this method — and she has two tools that she swears by to get the perfect shaken iced coffee. And, with how out-of-this-world The Kitchn found her banana bread recipe to be, we’ll take any advice she has with utmost seriousness.
“For everyone being all basic, shaking their coffee all day, let’s do it right once,” she proclaimed in a TikTok video before filling a plastic, see-through cocktail shaker with ice, pouring in her cold brew to the halfway point, and topping it off with her cream and sweetener. She shakes it thoroughly before simply taking the top off and adding her own reusable, silicone lid. It’s just as easy as it sounds!
Though the reality TV star linked her cocktail shaker in the post, it’s currently sold out. Fortunately, a search on Amazon led us to this nearly identical option. With a 4.5-star average rating and a stellar price point of just $8, it’s hard to beat TableCraft’s 27-ounce plastic shaker. As opposed to the typical metal models for cocktails, the clear shaker allows you to see everything that you add to your concoction as you make it — and, as Frankel demonstrated, it doubles as a fantastic to-go cup.
One reviewer said that she picked up this bargain item to make their version of the Starbucks shaken espresso at home. “I added 3 shots of espresso to this shaker full of ice and brown sugar syrup I made at home and it worked wonderful, no spills or leaks,” they wrote. “It made my at-home oat milk espresso turn out perfect! It was also easy to take apart and clean.”
As for the handy stretchable lids used to turn the shaker into a cup, Frankel recommends the O-Sip! Silicone Lids, which can also fit over tumblers, Yeti Ramblers, Mason jars — you name it and it’ll probably work with it. The brand claims the reusable, extra-large lids are spill-proof, and that they’re compatible with any size straw. And they’re dishwasher-safe, which is always a major bonus.
Over 1,500 reviews have the set sitting at a 4.2-star average, so reviewers seem to love the lids just as much as Frankel. “These things are so much better than the other silicone top variants on the market,” a reviewer praised. “They fit snugly over the top of my large (32 oz) stainless steel lined coffee tumblers, but are easy to put on and remove. Unlike the smaller, more uniformly edged versions, I have not yet spilled my drink while trying to apply this lid.”
If you’re looking to revolutionize your iced coffee routine, making it even more tasty, fast, and easy, these Frankel-approved products are for you. Don’t wait to grab these for yourself, though — at the rate at which the other shaker option sold out, we have no doubt these items will go quickly!
Buy: TableCraft Products PS378 Cocktail Shaker, $7.77; O-Sip! Silicone Straw Lids, $21.99
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Bethenny Frankel Just Showed Off the Ultimate Iced Coffee Hack for Cafe-Quality Cups at Home