These Are the Biggest Design Styles for 2024, According to Google
Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram, and even TikTok, finding home decor inspiration that suits your favorite interior design style has never been easier. Even something as simple as a Google search can help design enthusiasts delve into the home trends that are set to dominate 2024. Case in point: Rent Cafe’s 2024 interior design report, which used Google to gauge the most popular and emerging home decor styles in the coming year.
Using Google’s Keyword Planner, RentCafe analyzed the search volumes for 47 interior design styles, all of which had to have at least 1,500 searches in 2023 to be counted.
By far, the fastest-growing design trend is brutalism, which saw a 91% increase in search volume last year. This is a bit surprising, since the style’s severe geometry and concrete and steel-laden modularity have long been considered controversial among architecture enthusiasts. However, in more recent years, Brutalist design has gained a reputation boost thanks to designers’ inclusion of warmer metals and more playful colorways.
Maximalism takes second place, which received a 50% increase in search volume. Often regarded as a highly personal style, expect to see vibrant and eclectic decor everywhere in 2024. To achieve a maximalist look, pinpoint a few of your favorite colors and balance out boldness with minimalist touches to keep your space from looking cluttered.
Third place goes to Organic Modern, which enjoyed a 39% increase in search volume. Despite what the name might suggest, organic modern isn’t about draping everything in dull, minimal greige. Instead, this style opts for earthy, cozy neutral fabrics and plenty of natural greenery.
What design styles haven’t aged well, search engine-wise? Modern Victorian and Modern Country saw the biggest decreases in search volume in 2023, each dipping 30%.
You can read RentCafe’s full study here. If you’re looking for more design inspiration, check out our 2024 State of Home Design report, which drew insights from 131 designers about the year’s biggest home trends.