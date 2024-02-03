These Are the Biggest Design Styles for 2024, According to Google

Third place goes to Organic Modern, which enjoyed a 39% increase in search volume. Despite what the name might suggest, organic modern isn’t about draping everything in dull, minimal greige. Instead, this style opts for earthy, cozy neutral fabrics and plenty of natural greenery.



What design styles haven’t aged well, search engine-wise? Modern Victorian and Modern Country saw the biggest decreases in search volume in 2023, each dipping 30%.

You can read RentCafe’s full study here. If you’re looking for more design inspiration, check out our 2024 State of Home Design report, which drew insights from 131 designers about the year’s biggest home trends.