This recall includes multiple versions of the steam cleaner (full list of the models here) that were sold from August 2008 through May 2024, where “steam shot” or “power steamer” is printed on the side of the product. The steam cleaners come in green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple, and red. They were sold on the Bissell website or Amazon, as well as at Target, Walmart, and other department and home stores.