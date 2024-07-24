Newsletters

What You Need to Know About the Bissell Steam Cleaner Recall

If you own the viral Bissell SteamShot Steam Cleaner, you’ll want to stop using it immediately. As of July 18, 2024, Bissell is recalling more than 3 million units of the handheld steam cleaners, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

This recall includes multiple versions of the steam cleaner (full list of the models here) that were sold from August 2008 through May 2024, where “steam shot” or “power steamer” is printed on the side of the product. The steam cleaners come in green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple, and red. They were sold on the Bissell website or Amazon, as well as at Target, Walmart, and other department and home stores.

Bissell issued the recall because “the recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.” So far, there have been 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries, according to the CPSC. 

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners and to contact Bissell to receive either a $60 credit toward a future purchase on the company’s website or a $40 refund for each recalled steam cleaner they own.

Please visit www.bissell.com/steamshotrecall to register for the recall and follow the instructions on how to provide photo proof showing the model number and cut cord. It can take up to six weeks to receive a credit/refund.

The Bissell SteamShot Deluxe was selected as an Apartment Therapy Cleaning Awards winner in April 2024, prior to this recall. Please heed the advice of the CPSC and avoid any hazards and proceed with caution when using cleaners that use heat/steam.

