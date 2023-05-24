These Bed Sheets Are So Good, I Have Three Sets — And Now They’re On Sale
I’ve spent months testing bed sheets for Apartment Therapy, and in another life I tested bed sheets for almost a whole year, sleeping with a different set every few weeks and doing countless loads of laundry. But no matter how many iterations of sateen, percale, linen, brushed microfiber, or even flannel sheets I’ve slept on, I keep coming back to one in particular: Boll & Branch’s Signature sheets.
Think of a fancy hotel bed, and these sheets are part of that luxurious, relaxing picture. They’re buttery-smooth and cool to the touch, they’re breathable so I never get hot overnight, and they launder nicely without developing a ton of wrinkles, clogging the lint trap, or needing multiple dry cycles. Throw in a sateen weave for a nice sheen and crispness, organic long-staple cotton for durability, and you’ve got yourself some seriously dreamy sheets.
There’s a sort of maturity to these sheets that isn’t pretentious or stuffy — the crispness and the lack of obvious wrinkles, unlike linen, makes my bed look put together even if I haven’t made it. The coolness of the sheets also make them great for year-round use, but especially during the warmer months when everything feels sticky — these are almost like mini air conditioners.
As a creature of comfort and habit, I have three sets of the Signature sheets: one in White, another in Shore (a soft, misty blue), and an Embroidered version in White/Stone. I also have a set of the Flannel Sheets, Percale Hemmed Sheets, and Linen Sheets. Oh, as well as several bath towels and bathrobes — but I digress.
I regularly switch between the three Signature sheet sets because white sheets can get dingy fast, so it’s my way of keeping them pristine — hey, these sheets are expensive! But during Boll & Branch’s Memorial Day sale, you can grab the Signature sheets in a number of curated bundles, along with duvet, pillow, and bath sets, and take 20 percent off with the code SUMMERDREAM. I’m not a flat-sheet person, so my personal preference is the Signature “No-Flat-Sheet” Sheet Set, but really, you can’t go wrong with any of them.
No matter which sheet set you go with, the sheets come in 10 dreamy shades, all of which can mix and match well with your current bedding setup. In fact, as a Boll & Branch stan, I love that nearly all of the brand’s sheets come in the same set of colors because it’s easy to mix textures. Like right now, I’m using my Signature pillowcases in Shore with the Waffle duvet cover and Linen fitted sheets, both in the moody Mineral shade. It’s almost laundry day, though, so who knows what combo I’ll go with next week?
