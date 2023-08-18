Bonne Maman’s 2023 Advent Calendar Is Here — And Selling Fast

‘Tis the season… as far as Bonne Maman is concerned! The illustrious French brand behind the world’s most delectable jams and spreads has just released its Limited Edition 2023 Advent Calendar, giving you the chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Bonne Maman issues a calendar featuring brand new flavors each year, and it never fails to sell out, so even though it seems early to begin preparing for Christmas, you’ll want to act fast if you want to bring one home this year.