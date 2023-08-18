Bonne Maman’s 2023 Advent Calendar Is Here — And Selling Fast
‘Tis the season… as far as Bonne Maman is concerned! The illustrious French brand behind the world’s most delectable jams and spreads has just released its Limited Edition 2023 Advent Calendar, giving you the chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Bonne Maman issues a calendar featuring brand new flavors each year, and it never fails to sell out, so even though it seems early to begin preparing for Christmas, you’ll want to act fast if you want to bring one home this year.
If you’re familiar with Bonne Maman’s assortment of gourmet preserves, you’ve likely tried popular flavors like strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry, but the 2023 Advent Calendar opens up a whole new world of flavors. This year’s flavor lineup includes flavors that can only be enjoyed throughout the holiday season, like Lemon Yuzu, Raspberry Chocolate, and Caramel with Cinnamon.
Each Advent Calendar comes with 23 unique limited edition spreads and one honey, making it the perfect way for devoted Bonne Maman fans to sample new flavors, or the perfect introduction to those new to the brand. For $45, you can open each door to enjoy a new flavor every day throughout the month of December leading up to Christmas Day. Better yet, you can purchase a second Advent Calendar to gift to a family member or friend.
While Bonne Maman’s Advent Calendar is an annual tradition, this year’s calendar features a brand new design that features a stunning illustration of Santa’s Workshop that doubles as a holiday decoration. Start a tradition of your own by sharing an advent calendar with the ones you love.
Bonne Maman is beloved across the country and around the world because of the brand’s use of high-quality, natural, and fresh ingredients in every unique jam, spread, and compote. The Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar sells out quickly, so if you are thinking about bringing one home this year add one to your cart before they’re gone for the season!
Buy: Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, $44.99
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: Bonne Maman Just Dropped Its 2023 Advent Calendar — And It Will Definitely Sell Out!