Newsletters
Living
books
News
Shopping

6 Books That Redefine Motherhood

nextbigideaclub
nextbigideaclub
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy

It’s no secret that modern motherhood is evolving. Women are having children later in their lives, if at all, with their careers staying high on their list of priorities. So how can we wrap our minds around these shifting trends, possibly adjust our own parenting plans, and build a better future for moms everywhere? Check out the six superb reads below to find out.

Listen to audio summaries of all 6 books on the Next Big Idea App.

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

1 / 6
Hatching: Experiments in Motherhood and Technology
Amazon
$19.89

Hatching embraces the complexities of motherhood and the humanity of in vitro fertilization: the waiting rooms, the message boards, and the genetic permutations of what a thoroughly modern family might mean.

Buy Now
2 / 6
Womb: The Inside Story of Where We All Began
Amazon
$24.99

A groundbreaking, triumphant investigation of the uterus — from birth to death, in sickness and in health, throughout history and into our possible future — from a midwife and acclaimed writer.

Buy Now
3 / 6
Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood
Amazon
$19.29

In this timely and necessary book, a New York Times opinion writer dismantles 200 years of unrealistic parenting expectations and empowers today’s mothers to make choices that actually serve themselves, their children, and their communities.

Buy Now
4 / 6
Women Without Kids: The Revolutionary Rise of an Unsung Sisterhood
Amazon
$22.49

Taking in themes from intergenerational healing to feminism to environmentalism, this personal look and anthropological dig into a stubbornly taboo topic is a timely and brave reframing of what it means not to be a mom.

Buy Now
5 / 6
Mother Brain: How Neuroscience Is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood
Amazon
$19.59

An acclaimed health and science journalist explodes the concept of “maternal instinct” and tells a new story about what it means to become a parent.

Buy Now
6 / 6
Ambitious Like a Mother: Why Prioritizing Your Career Is Good for Your Kids
Amazon
$15.99

In this captivating and radical look at work-life balance, an acclaimed law professor and mother reframes our understanding of working women — and shows how prioritizing your career benefits mothers, kids, and society at large.

Buy Now

This article originally appeared in Next Big Idea Club magazine and is reprinted with permission.

 

How-To Toolkits