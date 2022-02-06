I Bought a House with My Best Friend — Here’s How We Did It

When we began researching this arrangement, we looked into a couple different ways to establish the agreement to be fair all around. One option would have been to put my name on the deed, but given both of our histories around the hellscape that divorce can be financially, we opted not to do this. This gives me renters’ rights protections (because, technically, I’m renting from her, even though that’s not how either of us are approaching it), and allows us to both feel more in control — her to know that there isn’t a conflict for the house if we split up, and me to know I can walk away without a lot of hassle. Plus, having our arrangement in writing gives us both legal protections that we need if things go south. Hopefully it won’t, but for the time being, I feel so relieved to be making a home space that is not over-burdened with gender norms or interpersonal expectations, where I can contribute as I can, and be supported.