10 Chic Rugs That’ll Will Instantly Cozy Up Your Space for Fall (They’re Up to 75% Off!)

Buying a rug can be a tricky process. There are a number of factors that you have to consider before landing on the one that ties the whole room together. We have a handy guide to help you do exactly that, but just to give you the gist: First, you want to ask yourself what purpose it’ll serve. Do you want it for the function or the aesthetic? Next, what size best fits the room? (A good rule of thumb is to find one that’s 1 or 2 feet less than the space’s overall dimensions.) Further, you have to be strategic about what kind of material and pile best suits your purposes. Last but not least, especially if you have pets or kids: How easily can it be cleaned?