10 Chic Rugs That’ll Will Instantly Cozy Up Your Space for Fall (They’re Up to 75% Off!)

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Modern living room with beige leather sofa, graphic black and white accents
Credit: Chinasa Cooper

Buying a rug can be a tricky process. There are a number of factors that you have to consider before landing on the one that ties the whole room together. We have a handy guide to help you do exactly that, but just to give you the gist: First, you want to ask yourself what purpose it’ll serve. Do you want it for the function or the aesthetic? Next, what size best fits the room? (A good rule of thumb is to find one that’s 1 or 2 feet less than the space’s overall dimensions.) Further, you have to be strategic about what kind of material and pile best suits your purposes. Last but not least, especially if you have pets or kids: How easily can it be cleaned? 

Now that we’ve covered all the bases and you have your list of questions on hand, you’re ready to get to buying — and what better time to do it than during Boutique Rugs’ Halloween sale? Right now, the retailer has thousands of rugs marked down at up to 75 percent off, and on a select number of them, you can apply an extra 20 percent discount code (TREAT20) to your purchase for a limited time. Check out our picks below!

1 / 10
Neyland Washable Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$153.00
was $336.00

This washable, no pile rug would be a great fit for an area that sees a lot of foot traffic — but even though it's heavy duty, it isn’t lacking in style with its vibrant colors that are guaranteed to brighten up your space.

2 / 10
Herstmonceux Area Rug, 5'2" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$87.20
was $253.00

This carpet has a rustic look that gives off just the right amount of vintage vibes. It also has a stellar 4.8-star rating, with reviewers praising the softness of the colors and the fabric.

3 / 10
Ramsbury Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$183.20
was $608.00

If you want to add a touch of boho to your room — or complement the boho aesthetic you already have going on — look no further than the Ramsbury rug, which has a near perfect rating from dozens of shoppers. The solid beige color is a great neutral option, but the geometric texture ensures a good amount of visual interest.

4 / 10
Parkerfield Area Rug, 5’3” x 7’3”
Boutique Rugs
$135.20
was $397.00

The muted gray tones and the intricate pattern of the Parkerfield rug complement each other perfectly, with neither overwhelming the other. The Moroccan style is a classic that’s sure to never go out of style — and work with a number of design styles, to boot.

5 / 10
Djugun Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'7"
Boutique Rugs
$87.20
was $286.00

An outdoor rug will instantly make your patio feel more cozy and put together, and the geometric pattern of the Djugun will add a dose of sophistication and structure to the area. And of course, this durable option can just as easily fit inside as it does outside.

6 / 10
Kieu Checkered Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$109.60
was $299.00

The checkerboard print has been trending over the past couple of years, and if you want to incorporate the modern look into your own living space, a rug is the perfect way to do it. This plush pile one has the benefit of being extra soft and comfy!

7 / 10
Eira Distressed Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$74.40
was $347.00

The Eira has a distressed, faded look, so you can get the vintage look without the risks of buying a true vintage rug. “This was exactly what I was looking for and the colors are beautiful. You won’t be disappointed,” one reviewer confirmed.

8 / 10
Marash KMRSH-4611 Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$63.20
was $299.00

One of the best deals on the website right now, the boho, geometric Marash rug is a mere $63 with the extra discount. The light gray and beige color scheme means that it’ll pair well with any color of furniture and decor you already own.

9 / 10
Bayanga Plush Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$77.60
was $357.00

Speaking of boho, if you want to go the more minimalist, shaggy route, this option totally hits the mark. The less structured lines and shapes have a hand-drawn look, and the fringe gives it an even cozier feel.

10 / 10
Coalburn Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$175.20
was $465.00

The floral Coalburn carpet has over 50 rave reviews, with one writing that it’s “literally the softest rug you will ever find!” Several more said the same thing, and that alone is enough to sell us!

