10 Stylish Rugs That’ll Instantly Make Your Space Look Bigger and Brighter (And They’re Up to 75% Off!)

Amidst all that spring cleaning, you might feel like your home needs a little “oomph” beyond just tidying up. Or maybe you’re just itching for a change — especially with summer fast approaching. If you’re gearing up to host a few soireés once the temps rise, why not give your place a mini makeover by way of an easy decor swap, like trading out your area rug. It may seem simple, but it’s a quick fix that can completely transform the look and feel of your space. And let’s be real, rugs get dirty, so it’s wise to switch them out every once in a while.