10 Stylish Rugs That’ll Instantly Make Your Space Look Bigger and Brighter (And They’re Up to 75% Off!)

Haley Lyndes
Haley Lyndes
Haley is a commerce writer for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Amanda Archibald

Amidst all that spring cleaning, you might feel like your home needs a little “oomph” beyond just tidying up. Or maybe you’re just itching for a change — especially with summer fast approaching. If you’re gearing up to host a few soireés once the temps rise, why not give your place a mini makeover by way of an easy decor swap, like trading out your area rug. It may seem simple, but it’s a quick fix that can completely transform the look and feel of your space. And let’s be real, rugs get dirty, so it’s wise to switch them out every once in a while. 

If you’re on board with this idea, do yourself a favor and check out Boutique Rugs. The retailer is currently offering steep discounts on washable, jute, wool, vintage-style, and more floor coverings up to 75% off, all of which we’re absolutely obsessed with. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks in the 5’x7′ size, but feel free to click around the sizing options and find the perfect fit for your space. Keep reading to sneak a peek at what’s on sale!

1 / 10
Bewbush Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$143.00
was $331.00

Crafted entirely from soft, breathable cotton and featuring a vibrant design, this rug is perfect for adding a touch of flair to any bohemian-inspired living space or bedroom. Because it’s a no-pile rug that’s woven from cotton, it's not only stylish but also practical, making it the ideal pick for busy areas like entryways, where durability is a top priority.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Clatskanie Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$117.00
was $291.00

This vintage-style rug showcases a subtle boho design that will add character to any room. The versatile blue color effortlessly adds a pop to neutral spaces (without overshadowing your other decor), while its medium pile height makes it durable and ideal for high-traffic areas.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Oaks Jute Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$299.00
was $700.00

Jute rugs bring a relaxed, beachy texture into any space. Layer them together, and you’ll create a snug, cabin-like atmosphere. This particular style from Boutique Rugs features decorative tassels, adding a playful touch to whatever room you decide to put it in.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Wooda Wool Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$259.00
was $609.00

This wool rug has the most intriguing weave pattern we've seen. Handwoven with sporadic high pile rows, it may shed a bit, but a quick vacuum will take care of any loose fibers. Considering how stunning it looks, it's a small price to pay for such a beautiful piece!

Buy Now
5 / 10
Leon Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$299.00
was $726.00

The Leon area rug features a standout design that effortlessly complements a minimalist couch or sectional. Its fringed edges and subtly faded design add a free-spirited touch to your room’s overall aesthetic, whether you place it in a bedroom, office, or living room.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Alstead Shag Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$143.00
was $311.00

This Moroccan-inspired shag rug is super soft with its high pile and plush fabric. Its unique repeating cross print on its cream background stands out. Reviewers say they love using it in bedrooms or kids' rooms for its cozy and eye-catching design.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Baltinglass Washable Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$133.00
was $291.00

The low-pile Baltinglass rug flaunts a muted blue, cream, sage, and beige color scheme that’ll bring an airy effect to your space. Plus, it’s not too thick, which makes machine washing it a breeze.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Medinah Washable Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$139.00
was $340.00

If you love flea market gems but cringe at the thought of an old rug, the Medinah rug is your solution. Its beautifully faded vintage-inspired design captures the look of a genuine antique find with the added perk of being brand new (and squeaky clean).

Buy Now
9 / 10
Herstmonceux Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$103.00
was $300.00

Seeking a rug that adds instant warmth to your space? The Herstmonceux area rug is the perfect choice. The floral print is ideal for summer weather and it brings a finishing touch to any room, regardless of the season.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Atira Light Checkered Area Rug, 5'x7'
Boutique Rugs
$194.00
was $423.00

While some might say checkered print is on its way out, we beg to differ. Checkered print adds a fun and unique touch to any room, and this Atira Light Checkered area rug does just that. Available in six colors, it's perfect for brightening up any room in your home.

Buy Now
