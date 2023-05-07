Here’s How Much Bridgerton Filming Locations Are Worth Today
These properties are quite literally fit for a king or queen.
Bridgerton’s new spin-off season is finally out, and, to celebrate, the property experts at GetAgent have published a study revealing how much the show’s filming locations are worth today. To find the cost of historic places like Blenheim Palace and The Ranger’s House Greenwich, the researchers took the original value of each property and adjusted for inflation.
The priciest location? Hampton Court Palace, which costs $1.32 billion in today’s market.
Used in the Bridgerton series as Queen Charlotte’s residence, the royal palace is said to be one of the grandest castles in England, having once been planned to rival the Palace of Versailles. With its stunning architecture and gardens, Hampton Court Palace has been featured in productions like The Great, Cinderella, and The Young Victoria.
Next is Blenheim Palace, priced at $269,825,697. Once the home of Winston Churchill, the Oxfordshire property has been the setting of films like Harry Potter and James Bond. According to GetAgent, “The palace is expected to feature in scenes where King George and Queen Charlotte spend time as they start their marriage together.”
The third-most expensive Bridgerton filming location is Holburne Museum in Bath. With a valuation of $59,033,367, the property was depicted in Bridgerton as the home of Lady Danbury.
And completing the list are as follows: The Ranger’s House Greenwich ($46,703,148), used previously as the Bridgerton’s abode in seasons one and two; Belton House in Lincolnshire ($30,429,539), a new filming location for the series, was featured in period adaptations such as Jane Eyre and Pride and Prejudice; and finally, the Assembly Rooms in Bath ($3,683,156), made for the perfect backdrop for Lady Danbury’s ball in season one, thanks to its lavish rooms and chandeliers.
“It’s fantastic to see so many historic buildings being featured in the upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series, highlighting the beautiful architecture and grand designs from our past,” said Colby Short, CEO and cofounder of GetAgent.
For property buyers who want the royal treatment but can’t afford the exorbitant price tags, here’s his advice: “Whilst it’s unlikely most of us will end up bagging a palace as our future home … living near one of these popular filming destinations offers up an opportunity to shine a light on your property’s location, as filming destinations often become in-demand with tourists and house-hunters alike after a popular series airs.”