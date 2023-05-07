Here’s How Much Bridgerton Filming Locations Are Worth Today

And completing the list are as follows: The Ranger’s House Greenwich ($46,703,148), used previously as the Bridgerton’s abode in seasons one and two; Belton House in Lincolnshire ($30,429,539), a new filming location for the series, was featured in period adaptations such as Jane Eyre and Pride and Prejudice; and finally, the Assembly Rooms in Bath ($3,683,156), made for the perfect backdrop for Lady Danbury’s ball in season one, thanks to its lavish rooms and chandeliers.