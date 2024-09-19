I Discovered the British Way of Washing Dishes, and I’m Shocked

You also need to remember that cleaning and sanitizing your dishes are one and the same. In our previous reporting, the public health organization Stop Foodborne Illness promotes one of two methods for sanitary dishes. You can suspend dishes in a really hot water bath (at least 170°F, for at least 30 seconds), or you can soak dishes in a sanitizing solution of bleach and water (one tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach and one gallon of cool water, for at least one minute).