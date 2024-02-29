See Why This $1.2MM California Home Is as Close as You’ll Get to Living “Under the Sea”

Did the homeowner go overboard on the theme in the family room? That’s not for me to say, but if a potential home buyer’s vibe leans less aquatic and more landlubber, they can certainly jettison the statues, fishing nets, and other pirate-worthy decor and still enjoy a lovely home. The galley — oops, kitchen — is light on nautical decor and really spacious, as are the home’s three bedrooms, three bathrooms, home office, and living room.