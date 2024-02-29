See Why This $1.2MM California Home Is as Close as You’ll Get to Living “Under the Sea”
Former ship’s captain? Movie or television set designer who can’t resist bringing their work home with them? World’s most devoted Pirates of the Caribbean fan? We may never know who owns this one-of-a-kind California home, but one thing’s for sure: They went all-in on nautical style, and I can’t help but admire their sheer devotion to all things deep sea.
This property is currently listed for sale in Redlands, California, located just about an hour east of downtown Los Angeles. There are three bedrooms and bathrooms inside this spacious 2,458-square-foot home that was built in the late 1970s.
On the outside, the one-plus-acre property is a virtual treasure trove of fun features including a fully stocked koi pond, a pool (of course!), and a replica of a water wheel. Multiple sea-inspired vignettes dot the property and include such maritime must-haves as nets, buoys, anchors, and even a life-sized boat. And who can ignore the statue of the classic bearded sea captain holding a pipe and surveying the scene?
There’s so much to explore throughout this property, and plenty to admire — including the stunning views of the mountains and valley — whether or not you’re on board with the pirate-core decor.
According to the real estate listing, this property also has a three-car garage, plenty of guest parking, and themed outbuildings for extra storage. The hut accessed via a wooden bridge walkway looks especially fun, and we’re dying to know what’s behind the brown wooden garden gate with its on-theme thatched roof.
Unsurprisingly, the homeowner’s passion for all things nautical continues inside the house, especially in the family room which is packed with seafaring style. It’s decked out with copious amounts of fishing netting on the ceiling and features displays of fishing rods and multiple ship’s wheels — even a life-sized one. Schools of multicolored fish suspended from the ceiling complete the look.
Did the homeowner go overboard on the theme in the family room? That’s not for me to say, but if a potential home buyer’s vibe leans less aquatic and more landlubber, they can certainly jettison the statues, fishing nets, and other pirate-worthy decor and still enjoy a lovely home. The galley — oops, kitchen — is light on nautical decor and really spacious, as are the home’s three bedrooms, three bathrooms, home office, and living room.
For a cool $1.2 million (gold coins optional), you can snap up this personality-packed property and dive into living your best resort life. Here’s hoping the new homeowner is lucky enough to find buried treasure in the backyard.