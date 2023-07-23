More details about Canada’s recently announced digital nomad visa have begun surfacing, following the country’s announcement of the program earlier this month.



On July 16, our neighbors up north launched an open work permit program specifically aimed at U.S. tech workers who qualify for a H-1B specialty occupation visa.



According to Canada’s official immigration site, approved applicants will be granted open work permits that are good for up to three years, and will be able to work for almost any Canadian employer. Each applicant’s spouse and/or dependents can also apply for a temporary resident visa or study permit.