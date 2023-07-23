Canada’s Open Work Permit Program Is Now Available to Some U.S. Citizens
More details about Canada’s recently announced digital nomad visa have begun surfacing, following the country’s announcement of the program earlier this month.
On July 16, our neighbors up north launched an open work permit program specifically aimed at U.S. tech workers who qualify for a H-1B specialty occupation visa.
According to Canada’s official immigration site, approved applicants will be granted open work permits that are good for up to three years, and will be able to work for almost any Canadian employer. Each applicant’s spouse and/or dependents can also apply for a temporary resident visa or study permit.
This immigration measure will remain in effect for a year or until the Canadian government receives 10,000 applications. If you’re interested in moving with loved ones, don’t worry — only the principal applicants count towards the ultimate application cap.
Canada’s latest open work permit program was announced as part of the country’s Tech Talent Strategy, which Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said in a statement was created to “[target] newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies.”
“Having a fast and flexible approach, one that is broadly supported by Canadians, is truly Canada’s immigration advantage,” Fraser added.
The country already offers a program that allows foreign residents to transition from a work visa to a work permit if they’re employed by a local company. Meanwhile, remote workers in general can stay in Canada for up to six months on a visitor visa.
Ready to make the move? You can read more about Canada’s digital nomad visa program here.