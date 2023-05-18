You Can Rent a Cape Cod Shack for as Little as $2000 per Year — Here’s How

You can be that main character because the NPS is actually looking for public bids for long-term leases of the historic dune shacks that dot the Cape Cod National Seashore. The hope is to find eight lessees to sign 10-year leases for the shacks, which are being rented “as-is with all faults.” Lessees are expected to occupy and maintain their dune shack and will take on the costs of repairs, replacements, and updates.