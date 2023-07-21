The Splurgy, Nonstick Pan I’ll Be Using for the Rest of My Life (We Got You an Exclusive Discount!)

In life, there are a few essential items that often take years (or even a lifetime) of trial and error to find the perfect option. Whether it’s a pair of jeans, a mattress, or a piece of cookware, we all know the hair-pulling process that comes with shopping for the items we rely on daily. Luckily, as a shopping editor, I get a fast pass to the finish line because I’m constantly trying the latest and greatest products out there. The one item I’ve been in constant search of until a few months ago? A nonstick pan that, well, doesn’t stick (it’s harder to find than you’d think). And, like everything in my home, utilitarian items get bonus points if they’re pretty enough to double as decor. Yes, I’ve tried or seen all the fancy Insta-famous cookware brands, but there was only one that finally fit the bill: Caraway’s ceramic-coated, non-toxic fry pan. No joke, I will literally use this pan for the rest of my life.