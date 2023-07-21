The Splurgy, Nonstick Pan I’ll Be Using for the Rest of My Life (We Got You an Exclusive Discount!)
In life, there are a few essential items that often take years (or even a lifetime) of trial and error to find the perfect option. Whether it’s a pair of jeans, a mattress, or a piece of cookware, we all know the hair-pulling process that comes with shopping for the items we rely on daily. Luckily, as a shopping editor, I get a fast pass to the finish line because I’m constantly trying the latest and greatest products out there. The one item I’ve been in constant search of until a few months ago? A nonstick pan that, well, doesn’t stick (it’s harder to find than you’d think). And, like everything in my home, utilitarian items get bonus points if they’re pretty enough to double as decor. Yes, I’ve tried or seen all the fancy Insta-famous cookware brands, but there was only one that finally fit the bill: Caraway’s ceramic-coated, non-toxic fry pan. No joke, I will literally use this pan for the rest of my life.
The first time I took this sleek pan (which works on any kind of cooktop) for a test drive, I audibly gasped. My crispy fried eggs slipped onto my plate so easily that I didn’t even need to wash the pan (but you probably still should). Oftentimes, all it needs is a quick wipe-down with a paper towel, and it looks good as new — seriously! I’ve also made plenty of other dishes in Caraway’s trusty nonstick fry pan that passed the clean-swipe test with flying colors. From fluffy pancakes and stir fry dishes to my random fridge-cleanout meals, this versatile pan cooked them all to perfection and almost eliminated cleanup entirely.
To make things even better, we got you an exclusive sitewide Caraway discount, which is active now through July 25! When you click and shop through this link, you can save 10 percent on their stunning, top-quality cookware — no exclusions — including the nonstick cookware set that this pan is from.
This set also includes a Dutch oven, saucepan, and sauté pan, and they’re all just as impressive as the fry pan. My second-most-used item in this collection is the saucepan. It’s my go-to for pasta and quinoa, and while I haven’t tried it yet, I know it would do a stellar job whipping up mouthwatering sauces. Unlike the other ineffective pot I used before, rice and other grains don’t stick to the inside.
Another feature that sets Caraway apart from the rest of the popular brands right now? This set comes with sleek lids and cookware organizers that’ll get rid of the clutter in your cabinets for good. I love that the lid organizer sticks onto the inside of my cabinets with a renter-friendly adhesive — out of sight, out of mind! The cookware racks neatly store my pots and pans when not in use, and because they’re magnetic, they stay in place. Who knew cookware organizers could bring someone so much joy?
And the color options are totally next level. Whether you prefer classic or trendy, there’s a gorgeous hue that’ll match your mood and kitchen style. Caraway launched its Iconics collection not too long ago, which includes elevated black and white shades adorned with stunning gold hardware. Since I’m a sucker for anything fancy, I chose the white color from this collection, and my stove basically looks like a work of art.
TL;DR: If you’re tired of scrubbing stubborn pieces of food off your cookware, are over that jumbled pile of cookware and lids inside your cabinets, and don’t love how boring your cookware is, do yourself a favor and upgrade. Trust me, it’ll make you smile every time you see it on your stove, and it just might encourage you to cook at home more! And now that you can save 10 percent sitewide with our discount link, there’s no better time to take the plunge.
Buy: Caraway Cookware Set, $595 (normally $745)
