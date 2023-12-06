This TikToker DIYed a Gorgeous Fireplace By Upcycling a Cardboard Box

On her blog Sustainably Amber, the Texas-based content creator detailed how she carried out the DIY project. First, she gathered three extra-large U-Haul boxes, then folded two of the cardboard into a long rectangular shape. Then, she drew and cut an outline of the fireplace. Next, she folded the sides and used hot glue on the edges. To make the structure more stable, Amber suggests cutting 20 small triangles with a 90-degree angle and gluing those inside from top to bottom.



For the mantle, she used some spare boxes from IKEA (but any kind of cardboard would do), making sure to strengthen it by filling the containers with more cardboard inside. For the final touches, she cut out a bottom threshold where the logs would sit, then applied paint. Voilà!