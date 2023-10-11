Cardi B’s Guest Bathroom Goes Bold with Patterns and a Pop of Red
In the social media era, getting a peek into celebrities’ homes has gone from being a rare, highly curated occasion to a mundane element of following A-listers online. The latest celeb to show off a corner of their home is Cardi B, whose guest bathroom left fans divided.
On October 5, the rapper shared a snapshot of the room on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “Y’all like my guest bathroom? …… it’s the only room in my house that got red.”
Apart from potted, bright-red pampas grasses, the entire bathroom is an exercise in bold contrast. The walls are covered in geometric black-and-white wallpaper, while the sink and countertop feature black ice marble tile.
Suffice it to say that commenters had mixed feelings about Cardi B’s eye-catching design choices.
“Your interior designer be interior designiiiining,” one X user gushed, while another commented: “Red is EVERYTHING.”
Others were caught off-guard by the room’s mix of patterns.
“It’s cute but also distracting omg,” a fan wrote.
“Wallpaper is too much on top of the huge chunk of rock,” one commenter said.
This isn’t the first time that the “Bongos” hitmaker has opened up about her home on social media. Last December, Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her several Christmas trees, including a Disney-themed tree for her children, Kulture and Wade, and smaller silvery Christmas trees beset with dried floral arrangements.
What do you think, too much or just enough?