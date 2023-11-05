5 Castles and Manor Houses Where Royals Have Stayed That You Can Rent
U.K.-based property platform Big House Experience is now offering travelers the chance to live like a royal, as they are renting out castles and manors that King Charles III and many other royal family members have stayed in.
The listing includes a lakeside manor, an estate that can accommodate 32 guests, and a castle with the most luxurious modern amenities, among others. Another highlight, of course, is that these homes have welcomed their fair share of VIPs.
“From Windrush Hyde Estate in the Cotswolds where King Charles visited to present the gardens with a pinnacle award, to High Peak Manor in Derbyshire that was frequented by Queen Victoria and her husband, to The Priory where Mary Tudor spent the first three months of married life,” the company said.
With the sixth season of The Crown coming out on November 16, there’s no better place to watch the series than from inside an actual monarch-approved home. Check out some of the locations available for rent below.
Windrush Hyde Estate, Cotswolds, England
The property is described to have a historic charm with a contemporary style, thanks to its blend of traditional exteriors with modern interiors. It was visited by King Charles III when he presented the estate with an award for its beautiful stone walls.
Mereview Manor, Lake District, England
Situated in the breathtaking surroundings of Lake Windermere, the manor was also visited by King Charles III and boasts nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an alfresco dining area overlooking the scenery, and some 5,000 acres of estate for guests to explore.
High Peak Manor, Derbyshire, England
If you’re a history buff, then High Peak Manor is perfect for you. The listing reads, “Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, came shooting here when it was owned by the esteemed engineer James Watts. As Lord Mayor of Manchester between 1855 and 1857, James Watts hosted Prince Albert and Prime Minister Disraeli during their visit.”
The Priory, Suffolk, England
With cathedral-like vaulted ceilings and tracery windows, it’s not hard to see why The Priory has been a favorite of the British upper class since the 13th century. Some of its most well-known guests include Henry III (who arrived there back in March of 1235) and Mary Tudor, daughter of Henry VIII.
Wyatt Castle, Dorset, England
This castle has everything — from an indoor swimming pool, to a garden overlooking the English Channel, to a dining room that can seat up to 100 guests. Suffice to say, this is the place to hold a special event.
“King George III and his wife, Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, visited the mansion on their wedding anniversary where they had a big celebration with family, friends, and other members of high society,” the listing reads.