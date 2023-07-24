This Central Park NYC Apartment Costs $25K per Month — See Inside
Over on TikTok, an apartment tour video of a property bordering Central Park has everyone questioning the skyrocketing cost of rent in NYC and their ability to afford it.
In the video, a real estate agent tours the second-floor apartment, which comes with amenities you’d expect from a flat located in that area. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a walk-in closet, a kitchen with an island and wraparound counter, a living room with a fireplace, and, of course, a view of Central Park.
The price to rent such a prime location? Well, it’s $25,000 per month.
Many in the comment section poked fun at the outrageous price. “For 25k a month, I better not hear sirens,” said a commenter after hearing sirens in the video.
Another added, “$25,000 x 12 months = $300,000 a YEAR. Just in rent. That’s Titanic sub money my dude.”
Someone else said, “I’m interested. Just need 25 roommates.”
Others chimed in on what they thought the price would be, saying they assumed the rent is somewhere between $5,000 to $15,000. They’re not wrong. According to data from rentable.co, the average rent for a four-bedroom in NYC is $7,460. In other cities, the same number of bedrooms would cost $2,750 on average in LA, and $6,170 on average in San Francisco.
This just proves that rent in New York, in general, is higher than anywhere else in the country. And even more so if you plan to reside by the city’s most famous park.