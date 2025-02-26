Nasir had fond childhood memories of visiting blockprint markers with her mother, and her inspiration for the collection started there. “As a South Asian designer, I felt there was a missing authenticity in the market when it came to wallpaper inspired by block printing — pieces that capture not just the patterns but the heart and history behind them,” Nasir said in a press release about the collaboration. “This collection is my response to that gap, combining genuine South Asian artistry with a nuanced understanding of color and texture that resonates with today’s interiors.”