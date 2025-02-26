Chasing Paper’s Latest Wallpaper Collab Is a Beautiful Blend of South Asian Artistry and Modern Design Influences
Chasing Paper just dropped a pattern lover’s dream collaboration with Fariha Nasir, the Houston, Texas-based DIYer and host of Problem Spaces on Magnolia Network. The collection draws upon Nasir’s South Asian heritage and her modern design sensibility, resulting in six unique old-meets-new prints in multiple colorways.
Nasir had fond childhood memories of visiting blockprint markers with her mother, and her inspiration for the collection started there. “As a South Asian designer, I felt there was a missing authenticity in the market when it came to wallpaper inspired by block printing — pieces that capture not just the patterns but the heart and history behind them,” Nasir said in a press release about the collaboration. “This collection is my response to that gap, combining genuine South Asian artistry with a nuanced understanding of color and texture that resonates with today’s interiors.”
Within the range, you’ll find a little bit of everything pattern-wise. The Haveli Block Print, shown in Nasir’s own dining room above, has that traditional look, thanks to its Mughal art and miniature painting influences, while the Handloom Stripe references loom-woven fabrics with its linen-look texture.
Shown just above and in the breakfast nook below, Flower Garland takes its inspiration from phoolon ka haar, celebratory flower chains gifted and worn for occasions like weddings. Jaal is also an ebullient, celebratory design, distilled from the intricate, all-over patterns of Pakistani wedding attire.
With its natural “dyed” look and layered geometric motifs, the Ajrak pattern speaks to the craft traditions of Sindh, particularly the art of Ajrak and Chunri. The Nargis, another block print, rounds out the collection. Nasir used her own watercolor sketches to inform the look of this lotus flower pattern.
All six patterns are available in six prints in multiple colorways. Whether your color scheme skews warm or cooler, you can find something that will work for your home. The Chasing Paper x Fariha Nasir collection is available in peel-and-stick, traditional, faux grass cloth, and performance matte vinyl substrate formats. Prices start at $45 per panel and can be ordered exclusively at ChasingPaper.com.