This TikToker Showed Off a Clam Shell Bed, and It’s Giving “Little Mermaid” Vibes

The room is called Deserted Island, and is just one of many themed rooms at Adventure Suites. The 375-square-foot suite’s clam shell bed and pullout couch can comfortably accommodate up to four mermaids and mermen. It also has a two-person heart-shaped tub, two flat screen TVs with DVD player and a library of complimentary movies, a kitchenette with a mini fridge and microwave, and a living room area with a reclining chair.