This TikToker Showed Off a Clam Shell Bed, and It’s Giving “Little Mermaid” Vibes
Look at this stuff. Isn’t it neat?
If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming “The Little Mermaid’s” Princess Ariel, there’s a hotel in the mountain town of North Conway, New Hampshire, where you can sleep inside a giant clam.
In the following video posted by TikTok user @aprettycoolhoteltour, you see a clam-inspired bed, which at a press of a button, can open and partly close its shell. It doesn’t come with its own underwater kingdom or up-to-no-good Disney villain, but it’s one of the closest things to living under the sea.
The room is called Deserted Island, and is just one of many themed rooms at Adventure Suites. The 375-square-foot suite’s clam shell bed and pullout couch can comfortably accommodate up to four mermaids and mermen. It also has a two-person heart-shaped tub, two flat screen TVs with DVD player and a library of complimentary movies, a kitchenette with a mini fridge and microwave, and a living room area with a reclining chair.
And, if you don’t have fish friends to bring along, you can instead bring your dog, as the premises are pup-friendly.
“Great for couple and families of three to four,” the hotel wrote. “It was never so much fun to be stranded with your favorite castaways.”
Of course, the comments section loved the concept. “Do you wake up singing?” joked one user, while another added: “If it closed all the way it would be sold [because] I would buy it.”
You can learn more about Adventure Suites and their Deserted Island room here.