Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About College Move-In Day, According to an RA
Move-in day is one of the most exciting milestones of your college journey!
When I was a freshman, I remember feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness as my move-in day approached. My parents and I arrived on campus early, hoping to beat the rush, but we still ended up in a long line of cars. Once we finally reached my dorm, I was overwhelmed by the chaos — both the people everywhere and the realization that my new life was about to begin.
Thankfully, my resident advisor (RA) was super friendly and helped calm my nerves. I was greeted with loud music and warm welcomes when I entered my hall. Looking back, that day was the first step toward the independence and growth that have defined my college years.
Now I’ve been an RA for two years and will be one again this year, so I’ve seen all the highs and lows of move-in, and I’m here to share some of my insider tips to make your big day a breeze! From what to pack to what to expect, here’s everything you need to know to slay your first day on campus.
How to Prep Before Move-in Day Arrives
Check your college’s move-in schedule and policies.
Every college has its own move-in schedule and rules about what you can and can’t bring. Make sure you understand these details in advance. Some colleges organize move-in times to avoid crowding, so know your assigned time slot and stick to it!
Start packing early.
Avoid last-minute stress by starting to pack a few weeks ahead. Make a checklist of all your essentials. Here are some common things I’ve seen people forget!
Coordinate with your roommate.
If you have a roommate, reach out to them before move-in day. Decide who’s bringing what for shared items like a mini fridge. This will help save space and prevent doubling up on anything unnecessarily.
Label your boxes.
Mark each box with your name, dorm room number, and a brief description of its contents. This makes unloading and unpacking much easier and faster, and it also helps prevent things from getting lost.
Prepare important documents.
Have all your necessary documents ready, like an ID, your housing assignment, and any move-in day forms your college requires. Also make sure they’re easily accessible and not stuck at the bottom of a suitcase or box.
What to Expect When You Arrive on Campus
You’ll have to navigate campus traffic.
Move-in day is very busy, with many students and families arriving all at the same time. Be patient, follow the signs, and listen to campus staff. Parking might be tight, so be ready to park in a designated unloading zone and move your car once you’re done.
You’ll need to check in.
Your first stop will likely be the check-in station, where you’ll get your room key, welcome packet, and other important info. Have your ID and any required paperwork handy (see above!) to speed things up.
You’ll meet your RA.
Once you’ve settled in a bit, you’ll chat with your RA. We’re here to help you adjust, answer any questions, and make sure you have everything you need to start your year right. Don’t hesitate to ask us anything. We want to help 🙂
3 Things to Do on Move-In Day
Introduce yourself to your roommate.
Break the ice early! Don’t be shy. Share your expectations for the year and for living together, and get to know each other.
Attend orientation events.
Many colleges have mandatory orientation activities on move-in day. These events are great for meeting new people and learning about campus life.
Stay hydrated and take breaks.
Moving in can be exhausting and a lot. Drink plenty of water, eat, and take breaks to rest and recharge.
3 Things to Avoid Doing on Move-In Day
Don’t overpack.
Dorm rooms are typically small, so stick to the essentials. (It’s hard, I know!) And remember, you can always bring more things later if needed.
Don’t procrastinate unpacking.
While it might be tempting to leave everything in boxes, unpacking sooner rather than later will help you settle in and start feeling at home. Plus, when you unpack on move-in day, you can use any available extra hands, like parents, campus staff and volunteers, and so on.
Don’t ignore campus resources.
Take advantage of the resources available to you, from counseling services to academic support. You will experience information overload in the first couple of weeks. Make sure you’re taking notes, asking questions, and getting familiar with your campus — it makes the transition easier.
How to Handle Parents on Move-In Day
Move-in day can be just as emotional and overwhelming for parents as it is for students. And I typically see parents stress more than students. Here are some tips to help you and your parents have a smooth experience.
Set expectations.
Chat with your parents before move-in day about what assistance you’ll need and what you can handle on your own. This helps avoid any last-minute hassle or confusion.
Divide and conquer.
If you have siblings or other family members helping, assign specific tasks to each person. This makes the process more efficient and organized.
Relax together.
Once the heavy lifting is done, use the time to unwind with your family. Grab a meal or coffee and enjoy a moment together before they leave.
Take a deep breath.
Remember, your parents are there to support you. Be patient with them and express your gratitude for their help. A little kindness goes a long way on such a busy day.
Move-in day is just the start of your new chapter. By preparing in advance and following these tips, you’ll be set for a smooth and exciting kickoff to your campus life. Welcome to college — you’ve got this!
This post originally appeared on Dorm Therapy. See it there: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About College Move-In Day, According to an RA