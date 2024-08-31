Move-in day is one of the most exciting milestones of your college journey!



When I was a freshman, I remember feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness as my move-in day approached. My parents and I arrived on campus early, hoping to beat the rush, but we still ended up in a long line of cars. Once we finally reached my dorm, I was overwhelmed by the chaos — both the people everywhere and the realization that my new life was about to begin.