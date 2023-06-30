These Colors Are Replacing Millennial Pink, According to One Survey
Remember the heyday of millennial pink, when you could barely walk into a store in the 2010s without immediately being greeted with a whole array of rose gold-tinted wares? Well, if a new report has anything to say about it, those days are over.
The design marketplace 1stDibs recently released its annual Interior Designer Trends Survey, collecting data from 880 interior designers worldwide to predict 2023 home design trends. In a stunning change from years past, rose gold (3%) was cited as one of the least popular color choices regarding materials and finishes, followed closely by gold at 4%.
In the 2020s, emerald green has emerged as one of the top contenders for color of the decade. The green shade scored the top color spot in 1stDibs’ survey for the third year in a row with 23% of the vote, followed closely by sage with 22%. Other particularly trendy colors include burnt orange (20%), mustard yellow (20%), and cobalt blue (18%).
However, 1stDibs’ 2023 study indicates that there’s still hope for pink-lovers in general. When asked which of the seven decades of interior design fashion is most likely to make a comeback, the top answer among designers was the 1980s (which received 28%) of the vote. As the study notes, ‘80s design was characterized by pastels and soft hues, which often included shades of purple, yellow, green, and, yes, pink. While the pastel pink hues of the ‘80s might not be identical to millennial pink, they maintain that same calming, cheerful aura.
Searching for more color inspiration? You can check out 1stDibs’ full 2023 Interior Designer Trends Survey here.