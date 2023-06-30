These Colors Are Replacing Millennial Pink, According to One Survey

However, 1stDibs’ 2023 study indicates that there’s still hope for pink-lovers in general. When asked which of the seven decades of interior design fashion is most likely to make a comeback, the top answer among designers was the 1980s (which received 28%) of the vote. As the study notes, ‘80s design was characterized by pastels and soft hues, which often included shades of purple, yellow, green, and, yes, pink. While the pastel pink hues of the ‘80s might not be identical to millennial pink, they maintain that same calming, cheerful aura.



Searching for more color inspiration? You can check out 1stDibs’ full 2023 Interior Designer Trends Survey here.