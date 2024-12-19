Publishers Weekly reported in November 2024 that sources say Costco has apparently decided to keep year-round books in 100 of its more than 600 stores. The chain hasn’t commented on the report, but if true, hundreds of Costco stores will still lose their regular book tables.



So, if you spot a few novels or cookbooks while shopping at the warehouse store, buy them while you still can.



