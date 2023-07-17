Costco Has This Cult-Favorite Trash-Recycling-Compost Bin for Half Off
Yes, trash cans can actually be beautiful. And Costco has one of the most beautiful trash cans you’ll ever see. It’s a trash and recycling combo can from Simplehuman and it looks so luxe that you might have a hard time putting trash into it.
Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account spotted this soft-close dual trash can at her local Costco and just had to share. “How cool is this dual can for trash and recycling?!” she wrote in the caption of her post. “This would be a huge space saver for me. I love the easy access to extra bags!”
The can has a secret trash bag holder on the inside that makes it so easy to dispense a fresh bag after trash day.
The entire trash can holds 58 liters of trash and recyclables, which makes it the perfect size for studio apartments or smaller households. And right now, select Costco warehouses have the Simplehuman can for just $100.
“Bought it last summer, love it, no regrets,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “This is a bit better price than I got for it back then. Also, it came with a ton of Simplehuman brand liners. I still haven’t gotten through my initial stash yet.”
Another person added, “We have had the sensor version of this for years and love it! It’s not too small for our family of four. We had an issue with the lid and Simplehuman sent out a replacement free of charge!”
This trash can is sleek, functional, and will last you a lifetime. You can find it in-store, or check it out online on Costco’s website.