CVS’ Thanksgiving Hours May Come in Clutch for You This Year
Amid the hustle and bustle of holiday prep, you might end up needing to stock up on prescriptions and other health essentials, even if the turkey’s already in the oven. So you might be wondering what CVS’ Thanksgiving hours are, especially if you find yourself needing a last-minute pharmacy run on the holiday.
The good news is, your local store should be open for all your health and personal care needs this Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23. A CVS Health rep tells Apartment Therapy: “Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours Thanksgiving Day. However, some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. CVS recommends that people call their local stores before visiting or check hours at cvs.com.”
For more detailed info, including to check whether your local CVS Pharmacy or Minute Clinic is open, the store locator can help you find a location nearby that has what you’re looking for. Few things are worse than an unexpected illness, injury, or other personal need popping up in the middle of a day spent with loved ones, but things happen, and at least you know you’ll be covered should you need to make a trip to CVS.
CVS locations should be back to normal business hours for Black Friday, but for anything that simply can’t wait until the following day, you’re sure to find what you need in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day itself. Even better news: the retailer is typically open on other major holidays as well, so you can relax knowing that you and your loved ones are covered.