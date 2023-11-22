CVS’ Thanksgiving Hours May Come in Clutch for You This Year

For more detailed info, including to check whether your local CVS Pharmacy or Minute Clinic is open, the store locator can help you find a location nearby that has what you’re looking for. Few things are worse than an unexpected illness, injury, or other personal need popping up in the middle of a day spent with loved ones, but things happen, and at least you know you’ll be covered should you need to make a trip to CVS.



CVS locations should be back to normal business hours for Black Friday, but for anything that simply can’t wait until the following day, you’re sure to find what you need in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day itself. Even better news: the retailer is typically open on other major holidays as well, so you can relax knowing that you and your loved ones are covered.