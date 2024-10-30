I Tried This Candle Method That Made My Sunday Cleaning Routine Actually Relaxing

Adding this candle and curated playlist to my Sunday was like sprinkling a bit of magic into my routine. It elevated my relaxation, boosted my mood, and made my usual weekend chores feel more special than mundane.



Since I first lit it, I’ve used this candle every single day. It has added joy into my home, making it smell amazing and adding peace at the same time. Come this holiday season, I know I’ll be gifting this gem to several people on my list.