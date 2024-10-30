I Tried This Candle Method That Made My Sunday Cleaning Routine Actually Relaxing
Sundays are sacred to me. It’s the day I reset and plan ahead for the week, knocking household chores and errands off my to-do list to prepare for the week ahead.
But recently, I’ve been craving something a little more meditative to incorporate into my pre-Monday routine — something that lets me be productive while still practicing some self-care. And I’ve found just the thing: DeAndra Craigman’s candles. Not only are they beautifully scented, but each one comes with a QR code for a curated playlist to go with it — the perfect combo for a relaxing evening.
I first discovered the candle company at this year’s CultureCon festival, and when I learned that the candle came with a playlist, I knew I needed it. As a music and candle lover, this sensory combination felt made for me.
To find the perfect candle, I spent a few minutes taking a scent quiz, which asked questions like: What do you want your place to feel like? What scents do you prefer? What’s your playlist vibe like?
The results revealed that I’d love the candle scent Dark Rose Patchouli. I instantly ordered it.
The candle arrived a week later in a luxe gold jar packed inside a chic (and very giftable) black box. From the moment I lifted the lid, I immediately fell in love with the scent. It wasn’t too overpowering, but even before lighting it, the rich aroma filled my nose. I lit the candle, and as time went on, the scent grew throughout my space in a lovely way.
The box also contained a mini card with a QR code that led me to a playlist curated to match the vibe of the candle. I lit the candle right before diving into cleaning my kitchen, and I pressed play on the playlist.
The playlist kicked off with the song “When I’m in Your Arms” by Cleo Soul and included other neo-soul songs that allowed me to relax and focus on the task at hand. It was fun to hear songs I hadn’t heard in a long time, as well as discover new ones. The playlist is five hours long, which allowed me to jam to music the entire time I was cleaning — by the time the last song played, I’d finished organizing my apartment.
Adding this candle and curated playlist to my Sunday was like sprinkling a bit of magic into my routine. It elevated my relaxation, boosted my mood, and made my usual weekend chores feel more special than mundane.
Since I first lit it, I’ve used this candle every single day. It has added joy into my home, making it smell amazing and adding peace at the same time. Come this holiday season, I know I’ll be gifting this gem to several people on my list.