I Asked 2 Designers What They Always Buy From Facebook Marketplace, and They Said the Same Thing

Another perk of shopping for art on Facebook Marketplace? Because pieces tend to be smaller in scale and lighter in weight than other items on the platform, sellers are often more inclined to mail pieces (whether locally or across the country). When searching, broaden your radius to see what types of works are for sale beyond your hometown. I’ve purchased beautiful abstracts (which I love to display) from a number of talented artists located all over the U.S. It’s been fun to build a collection and also support fellow creatives.



And if you tire of a piece down the line? You can always sell it back! I once missed out on a set of framed prints that I loved and was extremely bummed, only to find them listed on Facebook Marketplace again a year or so later. Clearly, they were meant to make their way into my home, and I’m so glad I spotted them when they resurfaced!