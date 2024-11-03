I Asked 2 Designers What They Always Buy From Facebook Marketplace, and They Said the Same Thing
It’s no secret Facebook Marketplace is an incredible resource for sourcing all kinds of amazing secondhand items for your home, closet, and beyond. While many people turn to the platform in search of large furniture pieces like dressers, beds, and sofas, it’s important to remember you can shop for many kinds of decorative accents too — think lamps, servingware, plants, and more. But that’s truly not all!
In chatting with some of my go-to interior designer friends, it turns out that there’s one specific category of home decor the pros are especially jazzed about when doing their own Facebook Marketplace searches: artwork.
So consider this a PSA: You no longer have an excuse to leave your walls bare when you can scoop up so many incredible secondhand art pieces (including originals, priced at way less than retail) on Facebook Marketplace!
“There are many reasonably priced pieces of original art on Facebook Marketplace, both vintage originals and originals directly from artists themselves,” says designer Becca Meyer, founder of BB Meyer Design. “Original art is a great way to elevate your home and give it a collected feel.”
Sometimes, artists may be clearing out their home studios and parting ways with pieces that they no longer have room for. Other times, collectors may be downsizing (or just redecorating) and be eager to see works that they’ve acquired over time go to enthusiastic shoppers.
Designer Michael Graham-Smith, the founder of Graham-Smith Designs, agrees Facebook Marketplace is chock-full of all kinds of art pieces worth grabbing. “Inexpensive art pieces with cool vintage frames — think landscapes, nature scenes, portraits, and sketches — are hidden gems that can add a one-of-a-kind touch to a space.”
Another perk of shopping for art on Facebook Marketplace? Because pieces tend to be smaller in scale and lighter in weight than other items on the platform, sellers are often more inclined to mail pieces (whether locally or across the country). When searching, broaden your radius to see what types of works are for sale beyond your hometown. I’ve purchased beautiful abstracts (which I love to display) from a number of talented artists located all over the U.S. It’s been fun to build a collection and also support fellow creatives.
And if you tire of a piece down the line? You can always sell it back! I once missed out on a set of framed prints that I loved and was extremely bummed, only to find them listed on Facebook Marketplace again a year or so later. Clearly, they were meant to make their way into my home, and I’m so glad I spotted them when they resurfaced!