This Is the Dirtiest Spot on an Airplane — And It’s Not the Bathroom

It’s true that airplanes can get pretty gross, but have you ever wondered which part of the cabin is the yuckiest of them all? It’s not the bathroom, but rather, the seat pocket in front of you.



According to flight attendants, the pockets are stuffed with trash whose germs are left behind. While cleanup crews will come in to wipe other areas of the cabin, they will only clear out the pockets and not actually disinfect them.