This “Disappearing” Kitchen Island Turns into Storage When Not in Use
A few years ago, when a couple had an argument over keeping or removing a kitchen island, the husband came up with a clever compromise: They’ll do both.
It sounds impossible, but all it took was creative woodworking. Logan Newman, a woodworker from New York, solved the argument with his wife by creating a counter that can “disappear” when not in use by transforming into a cabinet.
Here’s how it works: According to Newman, the kitchen island is called The Pizza Spot because when there are guests over, it is unfolded to, well, serve as a spot for eating pizza and having drinks. But when it’s not in use, the contraption can be folded towards the wall and the same counter will serve as the cabinet door.
It’s a bit hard to understand how it works at first, but once you do get it, you’ll realize that it’s brilliant.
His followers were amazed, too. “I see a lot of random woodworking projects and this might be one of the coolest/most useful,” someone said. Another added, “Why are the simplest of designs also the most brilliant? Kudos. Great workmanship.”
Even better, because many loved the design, Newman is now selling blueprints on his Etsy page. “I updated the design and made a new version recently and decided to make plans,” he wrote. “I’m selling the plans for $20 and that includes a materials list, cut list, cut optimizer design, digital rendering of the pieces, and 53 pages of instructions matched with pictures.”
If you live in a small space like an RV or an apartment in New York City, or if you just really want to impress your guests, then this might be the best $20 you’ll ever spend on home storage solutions.