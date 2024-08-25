To my surprise (and delight!), the cinnamon mixture worked, and far better than anything else I’ve ever tried before. Cinnamon is a natural way to repel bugs and other pests. The sweet aroma that we love is too overwhelming for their senses, so it makes them want to stay away. I was able to enjoy summer evenings with my family and dine al fresco — no bites in sight. The mosquitos showed no interest in me, nor did any other pests. It’s safe to say that my blood type and body chemistry didn’t change overnight, which means the cinnamon mosquito repellent deserves all the credit for my newfound summer bliss. If only I had discovered it 30 years sooner!



Buy: McCormick Ground Cinnamon, $2.59