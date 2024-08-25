I Just Learned About the Simplest $2 Mosquito Repellent, and It Works 10x Better than Store-Bought
Summer is a time for sunsets, barbecues, and all the outdoor fun — unless, of course, you’re prone to mosquito bites, like me. In that case, the outdoor summer fun tends to wind down before dusk. But not anymore.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve been personally victimized by mosquitos, who took out their anger on my poor summer skin. Anytime I dared to step outside, I would be left with dozens of lumpy bites that were equal parts unattractive and uncomfortable.
After a lifetime of being the only one in my family and friend group that mosquitoes took any interest in, I’ve finally found a fix! I saw this brilliant TikTok video sharing a DIY mosquito repellent (that actually smells good), and I just knew that I had to try it myself. Keep reading to see how it turned out!
How to Make a DIY Mosquito Repellent with Cinnamon
The mix includes a few things you likely already have: water, cinnamon, rubbing alcohol, and dish soap. You’ll also need a working spray bottle, so feel free to reuse an empty one. It’s super quick and easy, taking about 25 minutes in total, but most of that time is waiting for the water to boil and for the cinnamon to steep.
What You’ll Need
- 2 cups boiling water
- 1 teaspoon dish soap
- 1 teaspoon rubbing alcohol
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- Add two heaping tablespoons of cinnamon to a bowl of boiling hot water and whisk.
- Set aside the mixture to steep for 15 minutes.
- Strain cinnamon liquid to remove any particles.
- Add one teaspoon of rubbing alcohol and stir well.
- Add one teaspoon of dish soap and stir well.
- Use a funnel to pour the liquid into the spray bottle.
What Happened When I Tested the Cinnamon Mosquito Repellent
In all honesty, I wasn’t expecting much. After all, I spent my entire childhood doused in smelly bug sprays that never worked — so the idea of a natural, sweet-smelling DIY that actually keeps the bugs away? I figured it must be too good to be true.
For the sake of this experiment, I kept all the controls the same: I tried it during summer when the pests are at their worst; I whipped it up while visiting my Florida hometown, so no geographic disparity here; and I wore it throughout the day and into nightfall.
To my surprise (and delight!), the cinnamon mixture worked, and far better than anything else I’ve ever tried before. Cinnamon is a natural way to repel bugs and other pests. The sweet aroma that we love is too overwhelming for their senses, so it makes them want to stay away. I was able to enjoy summer evenings with my family and dine al fresco — no bites in sight. The mosquitos showed no interest in me, nor did any other pests. It’s safe to say that my blood type and body chemistry didn’t change overnight, which means the cinnamon mosquito repellent deserves all the credit for my newfound summer bliss. If only I had discovered it 30 years sooner!
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: I Just Learned About the Simplest $2 Mosquito Repellent, and It Works 100x Better than Store-Bought