This Influencer’s Picture Rail Is an Upgrade to a Gallery Wall
If you love the look of gallery walls but are nervous about adding nail holes to your wall, this DIY project is an alternative to get the look without destroying your drywall. Wendy from @thekwendyhome on Instagram installed a gallery rail on an empty wall in her home, allowing her to rearrange her artwork whenever she wants without leaving nasty nail holes behind.
“Revisiting one of my favourite walls in our home,” Wendy wrote in the caption of a recent video. “This is a gallery rail and it’s a picture hanging system that allows for flexibility to reconfigure your artwork whenever you want without having to make new holes in your walls.”
It mimics a picture rail, an antique feature often found in old homes that was used for the same purpose. When it’s time to switch up the decor, just rearrange the hanging chains.
“I installed this almost a year ago and I love it so much!” Wendy continued. “But between you and me, I haven’t rearranged the artwork at all since hanging it haha! I did fill some of the empty frames since though!”
“As someone who loves gallery walls, but also likes to change it up and inevitably have a million holes in my wall … I think this is about to change my life,” one person commented. It definitely will!
You can find gallery rail hanging systems at many framing and hardware stores, and you can even DIY your own system using metal pipes and chainlink. Fortunately, Wendy shared the process of adding the picture rail to her wall on her Instagram story highlights, and she purchased her handmade rail from Pepe & Carols Home Goods.
In case you’re looking to set up this picture rail in your home, this system from Ballard Designs may be a good set for those who are going to pass on DIYing it.
Take some inspiration from the old days and install a modern-looking picture rail in your home. No need to dread nail holes ever again!