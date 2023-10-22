This Easy DIY Pumpkin Wine Dispenser Is a Halloween Party Must-Have
As you prepare for all your Halloween festivities ahead, one TikToker has come up with the cutest method of serving up some wine for your party guests. Realtor Amanda Albrecht (aka @sellingthesuburbs) recently showed off her creation on the viral video app: a DIY pumpkin wine dispenser that she called a “fun and easy way to elevate that box of wine.”
In the clip, Albrecht can be seen cutting a hole into the top of this cream craft pumpkin ($15) from Michaels, using an X-ACTO knife for a simple, precise cut. She then cut a small hole towards the bottom of the pumpkin. She placed a container of boxed wine inside the pumpkin, pulling the dispenser through the hole at the bottom, which allows hosts and guests alike to serve drinks with ease. The finishing touch involves placing the pumpkin topper back on, putting it onto a cake stand or beverage stand and pairing with your favorite spooky wine or cocktail glasses. Albrecht loves these Threshold 13-ounce Halloween pumpkin punch cups ($3 each) for a festive sipper that’s so affordable, it’s a little scary.
Commenters came through with plenty of suggestions to step it up even more, with some recommending that she stash ice packs or small bags of ice to keep the beverage cold throughout the party. Another person suggested adding a floral arrangement on top, while someone else added: “I did this with a little sign that said, Happy Hallowine.” Others pointed out that you could cut the hole in the bottom of the pumpkin instead, too.
If boxed wine isn’t your bag (ha!), you could also buy a plastic drink dispenser like this one-gallon skull version ($7) from Party City and fill it with your preferred wine, signature cocktail, or other non-alcoholic party drink of choice. The possibilities are endless. Bottoms up!