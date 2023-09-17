This Simple $2 Shower Curtain Upgrade Makes Your Bathroom So Chic
Coquette-style bows have been everywhere in 2023, and they haven’t been limited to just fashion. Recently, homeware designers have incorporated them in everything from candle holders to dinnerware.
Plenty of DIYers are also coming up with creative, budget-friendly ways to add the bow trend to their own homes. Just ask TikTok content creator Mariah (@mariah.btw), who went viral for a video explaining how she created her own bow-filled bathroom by simply tying ordinary red ribbons (like this $2 Amazon version) to each shower curtain ring.
As Mariah put it in her video’s caption: “Shower curtain bows, shower curtain bows, shower curtain bows.”
Since sharing her TikTok on August 18, Mariah’s video has racked up over 118,000 likes and 952,000 views.
“It’s giving Sandy [Liang] and I love it,” one TikToker commented.
Another viewer added: “Stop, I wanna add red to mine now.”
Mariah isn’t the only DIYer to add a pop of color to her shower curtain using bows. In another popular video, creator Camryn (@camrynwalsh) and her best friend used pink gingham ribbons to give their shared bathroom curtain an adorably girly makeover.
“This is so girl,” one TikToker responded. “I’m in love.”
Another commenter offered a piece of advice to preserve your shower curtain bows, should you decide to try this hack out for yourself.
“Girls, these are too cute,” they wrote. “Make sure your bathroom is ventilated or your door is open when showering so the bows don’t go weird.”