These Adorable Tea Light Ghosts Are Ridiculously Easy to Make

Then, place the aluminum foil ball or a ping pong ball in the mouth of a jar and drape your circle over it. Gently shape your ghost and use your metal straw to create eyes and a mouth.



Let your clay dry completely (this will take about 24 to 48 hours) and then you’re ready to light them up!



How cute would these be at the center of your dining table during the Halloween season? Or on your mantel paired with some faux cobwebs and spooky candelabras? Make a whole bunch in different sizes and shapes and become the most haunted house on your block.