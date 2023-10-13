These Adorable Tea Light Ghosts Are Ridiculously Easy to Make
There’s something so cozy-feeling about doing a Halloween-themed craft when the weather finally cools. And Ashley from the Woodlark Instagram account has the cutest Halloween craft project that you can complete in an afternoon. They’re tiny ghost tea light lanterns and they’re the most adorable thing you’ll see today.
“These are so sweet and easy to make using just air-dry clay,” Ashley wrote in her Instagram caption. “I saved this idea a couple of years ago when my friend @forest.roads first shared them and I’ve seen them pop up a lot this year, so I finally tried them!”
To make your own little clay ghosts, you’ll need some air-dry clay, a knife, a metal straw or something round and hollow to punch out the eyes and mouth, a ball of aluminum foil or a ping pong ball, and an LED tea light (real candles will cause problems, so make sure you’re using battery-powered tea lights).
First, roll out your clay to about 1/4-inch thick and cut a circle about six inches in diameter (your circle does not have to be perfect). Use water to smooth out your edges.
Then, place the aluminum foil ball or a ping pong ball in the mouth of a jar and drape your circle over it. Gently shape your ghost and use your metal straw to create eyes and a mouth.
Let your clay dry completely (this will take about 24 to 48 hours) and then you’re ready to light them up!
How cute would these be at the center of your dining table during the Halloween season? Or on your mantel paired with some faux cobwebs and spooky candelabras? Make a whole bunch in different sizes and shapes and become the most haunted house on your block.