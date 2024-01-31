The “Cutest” $4 Kitchen Find at Dollar General Won’t Stay in Stock for Long
It might seem hard to believe, but spring will be on the horizon soon. Unfortunately, though, there are still several weeks of winter left, which means you might be looking for a fun, budget-friendly buy to help get you through those brutal winter doldrums.
As always, TikTok has you covered, and people are loving the spring decor at Dollar General. Among the fan-favorite items you’ll find on store shelves? This adorable printed glass measuring cup, a $3 buy that will bring a pop of color to your kitchen without breaking the bank.
TikToker Mack Lewis recently visited Dollar General and fell in love with the retailer’s spring decor, particularly the floral-printed measuring cup, calling it her “favorite” find among the spring-inspired offerings. Plenty of commenters were swooning over it too, with one even noting that it’s lived “rent free in [their] head for weeks” and another adding, “I got the measuring cup as soon as I saw it.”
Aside from the elegant floral print etched into the glass, this measuring cup includes a spout for easy pouring and a comfy handle for pain-free holding. And at $3, it’s surely a steal. Plus, it’s an instant mood-booster and something you won’t mind storing out in the open if you run out of cabinet space.
Because it’s only available in stores and not online, you’ll want to swing by your local Dollar General to scoop one up ASAP. If your local store doesn’t have them in stock, no sweat. You can also score the Portmerion Botanic Garden Bouquet Measuring Cups (on sale for $25.59), a set of four measuring cups each with a unique floral motif and a butterfly-shaped handle, from Macy’s. Inside each cup, you’ll find measurements in ounces, cups, and milliliters, making the set the beautiful and functional upgrade your kitchen needs as you patiently await the arrival of warmer days ahead.