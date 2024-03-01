Dollar General Is Selling the “Best” $1.50 Plant Finds (You’ll Want All 3!)
If this is the year you said you’d get serious about fine tuning your green thumb, then here’s some free advice: start small. There’s no need to dive headfirst into a full-fledged veggie garden or pick up a few potted orchids if you’re not ready for all that work yet.
Instead, grab one of these $1.50 grow kits from Dollar General. They’re low-risk, high-reward, and they’ll make and perfect office plants! In fact, these kits are “guaranteed to grow,” according to the manufacturer, so you can learn how to sprout and care for plants at the same time.
The Buzzy Seeds Grow Kit features a small terracotta pot that comes with one of three types of seeds: chamomile, echinacea, or lavender. It also comes with a small disc of growing medium, so just add water and you have the perfect amount of soil for planting.
Place your pot in a warm spot with lots of sunlight and keep the water moist. Then, watch your herb sprout to life!
Chamomile, echinacea, and lavender plants are all edible herbs that can be used for tea or even in baking recipes, so once your plants have flowered, you can cut and dry them to save for later use.
You can also pick up a six-pack of Buzzy seed growing kits from Amazon if you’re feeling super motivated. This pack contains an assortment of flowers (as well as a cactus!).
When shopping online, Dollar General will send you a random pot of one of the three seeds. But if you’re able to shop in a store, you can pick your favorite herb. For less than $10 total, you can buy all three to start an indoor garden. They make great gifts, too. So train your green thumb to be a future champion by practicing your growing skills with one of these easy-to-use grow kits. Once you’ve mastered the art of sprouting chamomile, echinacea, or lavender, then maybe next year you can take on the veggie garden and orchids.