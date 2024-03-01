Dollar General Is Selling the “Best” $1.50 Plant Finds (You’ll Want All 3!)

When shopping online, Dollar General will send you a random pot of one of the three seeds. But if you’re able to shop in a store, you can pick your favorite herb. For less than $10 total, you can buy all three to start an indoor garden. They make great gifts, too. So train your green thumb to be a future champion by practicing your growing skills with one of these easy-to-use grow kits. Once you’ve mastered the art of sprouting chamomile, echinacea, or lavender, then maybe next year you can take on the veggie garden and orchids.