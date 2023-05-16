This Dollar-Store DIY Makes the Chicest Tabletop Lanterns
You already know upcycling is the ideal way to give your used, empty jars a second life, but one viral TikTok is taking the crafty trend to new heights. The DIY pros at @hometalk recently scored some dollar-store essentials, including glass jars, printed paper napkins, and Elmer’s glue, showing off how they decoupaged the basic clear jars into chic tabletop lantern lights.
Instead of tossing your used jars into the recycling, simply clean them and remove their labels. You then cut the paper napkins of your choosing into the length needed to wrap the napkin around the jar, brushing the outside with a mix of Elmer’s glue and water so it adheres. You’ll want to do the same for the jar’s lid, and you could use a different printed napkin or even colored paint to mix it up to your liking. You can also top it off with a coat of decorators varnish ($40 per pint) to give it a glossy finish.
Then, you’ll attach battery operated puck lights ($10 for a pack of two) to the inside of the lid with glue, making sure it’s fully secured. Once all parts are completely dry, you’ll put the lid and jar back together, which is now a gorgeous mini lantern that will look perfect on any surface in your space.
If your local dollar store has all these supplies, including the batteries and puck lights, then you can truly create these DIY lanterns on a shoestring budget. Otherwise, click “add to cart” on anything you can’t find in-store, and you’re good to go. Just wait for the compliments from guests to roll in.