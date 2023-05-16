This Dollar-Store DIY Makes the Chicest Tabletop Lanterns

Instead of tossing your used jars into the recycling, simply clean them and remove their labels. You then cut the paper napkins of your choosing into the length needed to wrap the napkin around the jar, brushing the outside with a mix of Elmer’s glue and water so it adheres. You’ll want to do the same for the jar’s lid, and you could use a different printed napkin or even colored paint to mix it up to your liking. You can also top it off with a coat of decorators varnish ($40 per pint) to give it a glossy finish.