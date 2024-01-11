These “So Cute” $2 Heart-Shaped Jars and Lids at Dollar Tree Keep Selling Out
It’s a new year, and now is the time to stock up on adorable Valentine’s Day goodies for your upcoming Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day celebrations before all the good deals on decor have gone. Whether you’re looking for containers for an upcoming party or just want a cute storage option, you should head to Dollar Tree to get your hands on a back-in-stock fan-favorite: these adorable Valentine’s Glass Container with a Heart Lids.
TikTok content creator @elbeelondon recently posted a viral video of the store’s 2024 Valentine’s Day collection. There were plenty of cute finds on display, from heart-shaped rose wreaths to gnome plushes with heart-patterned hats.
“They are back! 🥰” @elbeelondon wrote over a clip showing off the famous heart-lid container.
Judging from the video’s comments, shoppers are eager to add the item to their home.
“I finally got my hands on those glass heart jars I’m so happy,” one TikToker commented.
“I bought 10 of the heart jars!” another commenter wrote.
If you can’t make it to your nearest Dollar Store right now, the Valentine’s Day container is available for in-store pickup or delivery on Dollar Tree’s website, where the product has a 4.2- out of 5-star rating.
“Love them, bigger than expected, good price 😍,” one shopper wrote in a five-star review.
“Great deal for a beautiful large glass vase,” another customer said. “Very happy with this item.”
If you’re looking for multiple containers for your V-Day festivities, you’ll be happy to know that the item is available for bulk orders on Dollar Tree’s site. You can nab 24 containers for $30, 48 for $60, 72 for $90, 96 for $120, or 120 for $150.
But if Dollar Tree isn’t an option for you, you can find a similar glass jar and pink heart lid at Walmart, which retails for $3.48, but you’ll have to test your luck shopping the in-store selection. The product is currently sold out online, so you can call your local Walmart to check for in-store availability before heading out.